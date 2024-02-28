Curb Your Enthusiasm Actor Richard Lewis Is Dead At 76

One of the joys of the 2024 TV schedule has been the twelfth and final season of HBO’s iconic sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm. One of the reasons that series has always played as beautifully as it does is the fact that actor Richard Lewis brought his expert timing to every appearance he made in Larry David’s comedy of errors. Unfortunately, the rest of the season is going to be a bittersweet affair, as legendary comedian Lewis has died at the age of 76.

Richard’s passing was reported by Deadline , with the cause being specified as a heart attack. In a statement from publicist Jeff Abraham, Richard Lewis' death was confirmed, along with the following message from the comedian's family:

His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time.

A fixture of the stand up comedy circuit in the ‘70s and ‘80s, Richard Lewis rose to fame through appearances on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. While primarily known for his stage work, Lewis would eventually branch out into both TV and movies. Most notably roles in films like the Mel Brooks satire Robin Hood: Men in Tights, as well as sitcoms like Anything But Love, would build his resume to an impressive stature.

But of course, his role as an exaggerated version of himself, alongside friend and co-star Larry David, would be one of his final calling cards. Being present for every season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, even despite Lewis initially thinking he’d miss Season 11 , his on-screen persona was comfortably close to the man the world had known, while also far enough from the truth to be different.

As a comedic professional, Richard Lewis would have wanted those who loved and admired him to see him having the last laugh. In that spirit, it seems only fitting to pay one final tribute to Richard’s career, via a moment from one of his most recent appearances on Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Which, as you'll see below, is a bittersweet reminder that while the man is no longer with us, he was already looking for ways to cushion the blow with humor:

We here at CinemaBlend send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Richard Lewis, as they navigate this time of remembrance and sorrow.

More to come…