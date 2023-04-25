Dancing With The Stars’ Tom Bergeron Reveals Upsetting Way He Found Out About Len Goodman’s Death

Yesterday, we learned that Dancing with the Star legend Len Goodman sadly passed away at 78. As news about his passing broke, many involved with DWTS, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and more paid tribute to Goodman . Now, another original DWTS cast member, Tom Bergeron, has opened up about the death of the longtime judge, and the upsetting way he found out about his passing.

As the news came out about Len Goodman’s passing, Bergeron explained to ET how he found out about the sad news, explaining:

I woke up this morning to a text from my sister, and it said, 'Sorry to hear about Len,' and that's the first that I had heard or read about it, so then I went online and saw the numerous stories of his passing.

What a tragic way to find out, especially considering the long history the two shared together. Both Bergeron and Goodman were with Dancing with the Stars on day one, and they continued to work together for almost 15 years. There’s no easy way to break the news that a longtime friend has passed, but understandably, finding out over text and then through the news has to be upsetting.

Goodman and Bergeron were both on Dancing with the Stars from 2005 to 2019. the former host spoke highly of their early years on the show, and he explained that they were “very special to” him. He continued to talk about Goodman’s legacy, saying:

I think it'll be defined many ways, by many people, but I think for me, it's be serious about what you do, but not take yourself too seriously. I think Len and I have had that in common. Be respectful of your craft, but have at the same time, and again, I'm thinking of him right now and all I see is the twinkle and the smile.

The former America’s Funniest Home Videos host also spoke highly about Goodman’s ability to give constructive criticism to the contestants on the show. He explained that the other judges would likely agree that “Len’s critique and opinion” was the one that “everybody valued the most.”

Both Tom Bergeron and Len Goodman had departed the long-running dance competition after many years of working on the show. The former host left in 2020, and he was replaced by Tyra Banks. Now, the hosting lineup has changed again, as the former America’s Next Top Model Host departed the show, and it was announced that Julianne Hough would be coming back to the ballroom to co-host with Alfonso Ribeiro. Goodman announced his retirement after 31 seasons, and left the show last fall, with many, including Val Chmerkovskiy posting about their love for the DWTS judge .