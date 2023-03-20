Julianne Hough Explains Why She’s Returning To The Ballroom For Dancing With The Stars Season 32
She's back!
Dancing with the Stars continues to undergo big changes, after switching from network TV to streaming for Season 31 and then losing host Tyra Banks. Those changes, however, will include the return of one very familiar face, as Julianne Hough has announced she’s coming “back to the ballroom.” This time around, however, she won’t be one of the pros leading a celebrity through different styles of dance or giving critiques from behind the judges’ table; Hough will replace Banks as a co-host, when the competition returns for Season 32.
Julianne Hough returns to Dancing with the Stars after appearing as a dancer on Seasons 4-8 and then judging for several more seasons later in the show’s run on ABC. Variety broke the news, and Hough told the trade she’s excited to rejoin her dance family:
The addition of Julianne Hough as co-host is one of several changes for the dance competition. Season 32 will be the second time viewers will need a Disney+ subscription to watch all the action go down, and this time around, the cast will be without pro Cheryl Burke, who announced that she was leaving DWTS after 26 seasons. The show will also be without Len Goodman, who’s been a Dancing with the Stars judge since the beginning, as he announced his own retirement last season.
There will still be several familiar faces, though, as Alfonso Ribeiro is returning as a co-host, and Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are set as judges. Julianne Hough said she looks forward to seeing them all again upon her return. Her statement continued:
She also shared the good news on social media, placing a huge Mirrorball over a photo of her face on her Instagram Stories:
Julianne Hough won a couple of those trophies in her day, taking the Mirrorball in Season 4 with Apolo Anton Ohno and Season 5 with Hélio Castroneves. It will be exciting to see her in a new role with the show she has so much history with. Dancing with the Stars Season 32 is set to premiere this fall, but no date has been set. Keep an eye on our 2023 TV schedule for that, as well as all the premieres that are coming to TV and streaming soon.
