Danica McKellar Celebrated Turning 50 With A Bikini Birthday Plunge (And It Looks Chilly)

Now that the 2024 Christmas movie season is over and we’re in the first days of the 2025 TV schedule , Danica McKellar is celebrating the new year and her milestone birthday with a polar plunge. Yep, to commemorate her 50th birthday, the Great American Family star jumped into the freezing water while wearing a cute pink bikini and it looked both refreshing and freezing.

In the video posted to McKellar’s Instagram Story, you can hear her husband Scott Sveslosky wish her a happy birthday, and she thanked him for it. Then she proceeded to run into the ocean in a cute pink bikini. She quickly submerged herself in the water (which, kudos to her for hopping into the cold water without hesitation), and she came back saying “happy birthday to me” in a cheery tone.

(Image credit: Danica McKellar's Instagram)

Throughout the clip, you can also hear her talking about how cold the water was, and the photo illustrates that it was only 57 degrees outside as well. So, yeah, it was 100% not bikini weather. However, the Wonder Years actress was ready for that plunge and seemed to enjoy it immensely.

She then followed the video of her jumping into the chilly ocean with a cute selfie of her and Sveslosky, confirming that he was the one who filmed her and the fact that he did the polar plunge too.

(Image credit: Danica McKellar's Instagram)

On January 3, McKellar turned 50, and, she’s looking as good as ever. The former child star isn’t just thriving professionally, it would appear that personally and physically she’s also doing great.

It seems that doing something for her own well-being and health is a tradition for the actress when it comes to celebrating her birthday. For example, back on her 48th birthday, she shared her “secret” for looking young, writing that it all comes down to “attitude,” and a “healthy, clean lifestyle.” Well, a cold plunge certainly fits into that explanation!

Along with making choices in her personal life that keep her happy, healthy and youthful, the actress has also done that professionally. For example, back in 2021, she left Hallmark to move to Great American Family . Then, a few years later, in 2024, she said that she was “grateful” for her shift GAF , explaining that the network lets her “weave [her] faith into some of the stories” and she’s been able to write and produce more while still acting in plenty of movies.

So, overall, Danica McKellar is truly living her best life as she enters her 50th year!