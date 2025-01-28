Danica McKellar Rocked A Sequined Minidress And Reunited With Candace Cameron Bure For Her 50th Birthday Celebration: ‘Sequins And Salsa’
A sparkling good time!
Danica McKellar’s birthday may have been at the start of January, but when you are celebrating a milestone like 50, the party deserves to last all month. A few weeks after taking a rejuvenating cold plunge to celebrate her big day on January 3, the actress put on a gorgeous sparkling minidress and threw a big sparkly salsa party with her pals, including Candace Cameron Bure.
Danica McKellar Wore A Stunning Sequined Minidress To Celebrate Her Birthday
Honestly, Danica McKellar’s birthday is in the perfect month. It’s after the holiday rush, which she’s always a big part of because of her work at Great American Family, and before the 2025 TV schedule really kicks into high gear. So, it seems like it’d be a great time to take a beat and celebrate.
This year, she decided to go big too because she turned 50, and she did it in style, take a look at what she posted on her IG story:
The silver sequined minidress was so fun, and perfect for this occasion! Plus, over on her Instagram, McKellar posted an image of her and her hubby, and he wore a disco ball-esque top that matched her dress perfectly.
This was also the assignment for the night. McKellar wrote that everyone wore sparkles to the event, and it sounds like the party was sparkling just as much as they were, as she explained:
Her friends and family sure did understand the assignment, proving they were very here to celebrate their friend’s big birthday. This included Candace Cameron Bure too, who posted about the party and her reunion with McKellar.
Candace Cameron Bure Posted An Adorable Birthday Message For Danica McKellar After Reuniting
The guest list for McKellar’s party truly was immaculate and a who’s who of former child stars and TV actors from the ‘90s and early ‘00s as well as current Hallmark and Great American Family actors. Melissa Joan Hart, Jesse Hutch, Bethany Joy Lenz, Erin Cahill, Jason Hervey and more were in attendance. Notably, Candace Cameron Bure – who was also a sitcom star who went on to lead Hallmark movies before moving to GAF – was there too, and she shared the sweetest message about the evening on her Instagram:
Isn’t that the most precious message? I love that everyone seemed so on board to celebrate 50 with “sequins and salsa.” Oh, also, like the Wonder Years actress, Bure was literally sparkling at the party too, as she rocked a sequined red matching set. Truly, it looked like a wonderful way to commemorate such a big birthday.
McKellar and Bure have known each other for decades – heck, they were even in a love triangle with Growing Pains’ Jeremy Miller back in the ‘80s – and their careers have run parallel to each other. So, seeing lovely messages like this and knowing their history makes everything even sweeter.
Overall, this reunion and the party looked like a grand old time, and I love that Danica McKellar went all out for 50.
Considering how happy McKellar is with her move to GAF as well as the number of films she’s put out in the last few years, it’s clear she’s thriving professionally. Meanwhile, her birthday celebrations – cold plunge, sequins, salsa and all – prove that she’s thriving personally too, and we love to see it.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.