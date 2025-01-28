Danica McKellar Rocked A Sequined Minidress And Reunited With Candace Cameron Bure For Her 50th Birthday Celebration: ‘Sequins And Salsa’

Danica McKellar’s birthday may have been at the start of January, but when you are celebrating a milestone like 50, the party deserves to last all month. A few weeks after taking a rejuvenating cold plunge to celebrate her big day on January 3, the actress put on a gorgeous sparkling minidress and threw a big sparkly salsa party with her pals, including Candace Cameron Bure.

Danica McKellar Wore A Stunning Sequined Minidress To Celebrate Her Birthday

Honestly, Danica McKellar’s birthday is in the perfect month. It’s after the holiday rush, which she’s always a big part of because of her work at Great American Family, and before the 2025 TV schedule really kicks into high gear. So, it seems like it’d be a great time to take a beat and celebrate.

This year, she decided to go big too because she turned 50, and she did it in style, take a look at what she posted on her IG story:

(Image credit: Danica McKellar's Instagram)

The silver sequined minidress was so fun, and perfect for this occasion! Plus, over on her Instagram , McKellar posted an image of her and her hubby, and he wore a disco ball-esque top that matched her dress perfectly.

This was also the assignment for the night. McKellar wrote that everyone wore sparkles to the event, and it sounds like the party was sparkling just as much as they were, as she explained:

My 50th birthday party!! I am still just pinching myself from this weekend- what a sparkly, fun, love-filled night!! ✨️💕 Friends and family wore sequins (they understood the assignment- swipe to see what I mean!) and had a blast on the dance floor - I'll post some instastories of that! Some even flew on an airplane (!) to be there, like my dear friends @candacecbure, @jasonhervey, and my sister Crystal & her family! 💕💕

Her friends and family sure did understand the assignment, proving they were very here to celebrate their friend’s big birthday. This included Candace Cameron Bure too, who posted about the party and her reunion with McKellar.

Candace Cameron Bure Posted An Adorable Birthday Message For Danica McKellar After Reuniting

The guest list for McKellar’s party truly was immaculate and a who’s who of former child stars and TV actors from the ‘90s and early ‘00s as well as current Hallmark and Great American Family actors. Melissa Joan Hart, Jesse Hutch, Bethany Joy Lenz, Erin Cahill, Jason Hervey and more were in attendance. Notably, Candace Cameron Bure – who was also a sitcom star who went on to lead Hallmark movies before moving to GAF – was there too, and she shared the sweetest message about the evening on her Instagram :

Happy 50th birthday to the ageless beauty @danicamckellar 🎉🥳🩷 Celebrating you with family and friends was a night I’ll never forget✨. Sequins and salsa 💃🏼- it doesn’t get more FUN!!! You are a beautiful friend inside and out ✨💕

Isn’t that the most precious message? I love that everyone seemed so on board to celebrate 50 with “sequins and salsa.” Oh, also, like the Wonder Years actress, Bure was literally sparkling at the party too, as she rocked a sequined red matching set. Truly, it looked like a wonderful way to commemorate such a big birthday.

McKellar and Bure have known each other for decades – heck, they were even in a love triangle with Growing Pains’ Jeremy Miller back in the ‘80s – and their careers have run parallel to each other. So, seeing lovely messages like this and knowing their history makes everything even sweeter.

Overall, this reunion and the party looked like a grand old time, and I love that Danica McKellar went all out for 50.