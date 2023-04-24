Danny Masterson’s Rape Retrial Was Attended By Leah Remini Despite Attempts To Keep Her Out Of Court

Danny Masterson is back in the courtroom , as the retrial for his high-profile rape case is now under way. The original case began in October 2022 a mistrial was declared due to a hung jury. So far, reports have indicated that the trial will essentially be conducted in a manner similar to the previous one, with only a few differences. Now, it would seem that one aspect of the proceedings has changed, as actress and activist Leah Remini was present during the trial this week. Masterson’s defense team had tried to keep her out, and there are alleged details on their reason for wanting her excluded.

How Danny Masterson’s Team Allegedly Feels About Leah Remini’s Presence In The Courtroom

The King of Queens alum appeared in court on Monday and was sitting in the front row while surrounded by a group of people. According to Deadline , the defense apparently served her a subpoena “this morning” in an attempt to keep her from attending. That move was ultimately denied by Judge Charlaine Olmedo, however, and that decision was made near the beginning of the day’s proceedings. As the trade explains, Olmedo approved of the actress’ presence ahead of the jury being brought into the room.

Leah Remini was once a Scientologist – as Danny Masterson currently is – and had been a member of the church since she was nine. Since leaving the faith in 2013, the actress has been an outspoken critic of the church. Additionally, Remini had a strong reaction to Masterson’s charges . At the time, she declared her delight in knowing that “victims are being heard” when it comes to matters involving the controversial religious organization.

Danny Masterson is facing three counts of rape after being accused of sexual assault by a trio of Jane Does. The women claim that the alleged acts took place between 2001 and 2003, while all three were still Scientologists. Though this retrial was said to include the same witnesses, it’s believed that the former Talk alum could potentially take the stand. Shawn Holley, a new lawyer for the defense, would not confirm that, though, he did call her a “percipient witness to certain conversations.”

What Has Leah Remini Said About Scientology Over The Years?

In some respects, it almost feels like there’s nothing the actress hasn’t discussed when it comes to her Scientologist past and the aftermath of her exit from the church. Some of her experiences were chronicled in the A&E docuseries, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath , which was widely watched upon its debut. The program ultimately earned the star two Primetime Emmy Awards. Aside from the show, Remini has opened up about losing friends after leaving the religion. She’s also shared thoughts on the one person she thinks can bring down Scientology : Tom Cruise.

The religion heavily factored into Danny Masterson’s first trial, which is a major reason why Judge Olmedo was unhappy with the opening statements . Early on, Olmedo declared that the case was “not going to be inundated with Scientology.” According to early reports on the retrial, she wants that notion to remain intact.

Should Leah Remini end up taking the stand though, one has to wonder if the judge’s goal will remain unaffected. A testimony from Remini appears to be far from a sure thing at this point, and it’s unknown if she’ll appear frequently moving forward amid Danny Masterson’s latest rape case.