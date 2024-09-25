Daryl Dixon Season 2 Is Taking Carol Back To One Of The Walking Dead’s Most Controversial Moments, And Melissa McBride’s Reasoning Makes Total Sense
It's been a while, for better or worse.
As someone whose Walking Dead fandom was in waning mode by the time its emotional final episode aired, I was as surprised as anyone by just how much I enjoyed Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon spinoff, thanks to a completely revamped set of locations and side characters. But things will look a bit more familiar in Season 2 when Melissa McBride returns as fan-fave Carol, and the show will apparently veer into the past to reflect on one of the O.G. series’ most controversial moments: the zombie Sophia reveal.
While the cynical instinct might be to recoil in horror at the thought of returning to Season 2’s Sophia-seeking slog of a storyline during Fall TV season, the impetus behind that creative choice stemmed from McBride’s own long-standing desires for her character upon returning for the AMC spinoff. Speaking with EW ahead of The Book of Carol’s premiere, the actress talked about being a larger part of the creative process in shaping the survivor’s arc, and how it allows for extra development space that wasn’t always there in TWD. In her words:
For all that I jokingly rage against the slow-moving build to the moment when Madison Lintz's Sophia shambles out of Hershel's barn to everyone's shock and grief, the scene in and of itself is pretty effective. And I can agree with executive producer Greg Nicotero's defense that Season 2's search cemented Carol and Daryl's bond, and with Lintz's notion that losing her daughter forged Carol into a beter character.
So with those caveats in mind, I can approach this with the mindset that it could be quite powerful for both Carol and her diehard fans to see her on a slightly less hectic path that allows for more moments to shed her survival instincts for a bit and let the emotions flow. Grief is arguably the hardest emotion to figure out and live with, and while The Walking Dead showed Carol to still have Sophia in mind years later, it's not quite the same as inner catharsis.
Showrunner Craig Zobel also addressed Melissa McBride's creative requests for how her first season of Daryl Dixon would go. As he put it:
Norman Reedus also echoed those thoughts, pointing to The Walking Dead's massive and ever-changing ensemble cast making it harder for the show to take the proper amount of time to spotlight Carol's deeper emotions that can't just be spouted off with a few lines of dialogue between walker attacks.
Just how much we'll actually return to Sophia's death and walker-rection is yet to be seen, but answers will start arriving when The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol debuts on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, September 29. Just maybe don't expect all the answers, with Season 3 ordered and already in production.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.