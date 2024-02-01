David Boreanaz Posted A Buffy Throwback For The Fans, And Sarah Michelle Gellar Got In On The Fun

Twenty-five years later, we're still not over "The Prom," one of the most beloved Buffy the Vampire Slayer episodes ever. And it looks like we're not the only ones, as series stars David Boreanaz and Sarah Michelle Gellar recently reminisced about the ep on social media.

On Wednesday, January 31, Boreanaz—who famously portrayed Buffy Summers' forbidden vamp love Angel on the iconic WB program, as well as its spinoff series Angel—posted a throwback picture on Instagram of his character and SMG's slayer heroine dancing at the Sunnydale High prom, captioning the post, "Time stands still."

His famous costar quickly took to the comments to add her two cents on the sweet snap, writing:

My fave episode ❤️

Airing back in May 1999, "The Prom" was Episode 20 of the third season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. It, of course, featured Buffy and Angel heartbreakingly realizing that their romance was doomed to fail, with the latter revealing that he would leave Sunnydale after the Ascension. (Boreanaz's Angel would depart Buffy after the Season 3 finale, "Graduation Day, Part Two," and would pick back up in the Los Angeles-based Angel spinoff, which ran on The WB for five seasons from 1999 to 2004.)

Despite their break-up, Angel memorably shows up in a tuxedo at the end of "The Prom" to slow dance with his ex to The Sundays' cover of "Wild Horses." Boreanaz responded to Gellar's sweet comment with a heart emoji of his own, a sentiment seemingly shared by the multitude of Buffy-and-Angel shippers who also commented on the nostalgic post:

It's not the first time that the Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-stars have looked back fondly on their time in Sunnydale, though Sarah Michelle Gellar has been candid about some of the behind-the-scenes drama the cast experienced back in the day and has publicly spoken out in support of co-star Charisma Carpenter following the latter's allegations of mistreatment against Buffy creator Joss Whedon.

Gellar and Boreanaz were joined by fellow cast members like Michelle Trachtenberg (who played Buffy’s sister Dawn in Buffy’s final three seasons) and James Marsters (who played the vampire Spike on both Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel) in celebrating the show's 25th anniversary on social media in 2022.

And Sarah Michelle also honored her iconic TV character on Buffy Summers' 40th birthday with a special Instagram post in 2021, writing:

She taught me that the hardest thing in the world is to live in it. So in her honor let’s all be brave. Live. This may not be the way we are used to living our lives, but let’s find the beauty. So we can all live long and safely.

Though there have been rumors swirling about a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot or an Angel reunion for years, it's unclear whether we'll see Buffy and Angel together onscreen ever again. So if you want your #Bangel fix, you can rewatch "The Prom" and every other great Buffy episode with a Hulu subscription.