Buffy The Vampire Slayer’s Sarah Michelle Gellar And More Stars Celebrate The Show's 25th Anniversary

It was 25 years ago that Buffy Summers entered our lives as a vampire-slaying feminist hero, introducing us to a universe full of characters who continue to live on as some of the most memorable in pop culture. Sarah Michelle Gellar starred as Buffy, and the actress was among several of the former cast to recognize Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s silver anniversary.

The supernatural drama aired for seven seasons on the WB and UPN, where viewers bonded with Buffy and her “Scooby Gang,” and while they likely didn’t literally relate to fighting demons and other kinds of evil, the series spoke to the universal horrors of the teenage experience. Those formative years can form forever friendships, and that certainly seems to be true for the actors. There was as much love among the cast as ever, as they took to social media March 10 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Buffy the Vampire Slayer's series premiere.

Sarah Michelle Gellar gave all the credit to the fans for helping to make the midseason replacement a success. Without its loyal fans, she said, there wouldn’t be another anniversary , so “today we celebrate you as well.”

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) A photo posted by on

Michelle Trachtenberg, who played Buffy’s sister Dawn in Buffy’s final three seasons, shared a throwback photo with “big sister” Sarah Michelle Gellar. She said that while Gellar may still be a “badass,” she’s still taller. Gotta love those sisterly jabs!

A post shared by Michelle Trachtenberg (@michelletrachtenberg) A photo posted by on

David Boreanaz played the vampire Angel on Buffy the Vampire Slayer until Season 5, when he went on to star in his own spinoff, Angel, which ran for five seasons of its own. He was also sure to thank the fans on his Instagram, and noted that while the show may be celebrating 25 years, it ain’t got nothing on Angel, who was 245 years old back when Buffy started, according to the star. (I'd say he looked pretty good for a bicentennial.) Sarah Michelle Gellar even commented on Boreanaz’s post, saying he is “My angel - then and now.”

A post shared by David Boreanaz (@imdboreanaz) A photo posted by on

How many of us out there are like James Marsters — still asking “What Would Buffy Do?” Marsters played the vampire Spike on both Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel.

A post shared by James Marsters (@jamesmarstersof) A photo posted by on

Charisma Carpenter shared a whole slew of adorable throwback pics along with a lengthy caption thanking the fans. She said the fact that fans are still so passionate about the Buffy-verse makes all the hard work and sacrifice well worth it. Carpenter played Cordelia Chase for the first three seasons of Buffy. Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz commented with emojis on Carpenter’s post.

A post shared by CHARISMA CARPENTER⚡️ (@charismacarpenter) A photo posted by on

Emma Caulfield joined the cast (and the Scooby Gang) in Season 3 as Anya. From the looks of it, the WandaVision actor is passing her love of Buffy down to the next generation.

A post shared by emmafordofficial (@emmacaulfieldofficial) A photo posted by on

Amber Benson played the witch Tara Maclay from Seasons 4-6. Tara’s relationship with Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan) was groundbreaking and helped develop Willow as one of TV’s most iconic bisexual characters . In celebration of Buffy’s 25th anniversary, she called on fans to join her in donating to the World Central Kitchen.

In honor of Buffy’s 25th Anniversary, I am donating money to the World Central Kitchen. https://t.co/op5Th3BnSN - donate some dough if you can then go watch Buffy thwart some apocalypse action (@hulu)March 10, 2022 See more