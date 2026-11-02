Baywatch Newbie Brooks Nader Reveals Advice She Got From Carmen Electra (That Was Spot On)

The new reboot of Baywatch is just a couple of months away. We won’t see it on the 2026 TV schedule, but in the depths of the cold winter in January, we’ll be headed back to the beach on Fox. Two stars of the new version, Stephen Amell and Brooks Nader, recently spoke about some of the stars of the original Baywatch possibly returning in the reboot (other than the couple of former lifeguards who have been announced), and that led Nader to talk about some advice she got from Carmen Electra.

While talking to a gaggle of reporters hyping up the show, Nadar told them (via Deadline):

I spoke to Carmen Electra, and she said…. She just was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is gonna be great.’ All she said about the series is how much hard work you have to actually put into it and how physically taxing it is on your body. And I heard at the beginning of filming, and I was like, ‘Eh, [I] got this.’ She was totally right in every way possible.

This isn’t the first time that Electra has given this advice to the new cast, telling E! back in June the same thing. It also seems as though the cast has gotten the message, as Amell has talked about all the prep he’s putting in to deal with the long, shirtless days and hours in the Pacific Ocean. Nadar has also joked about how her whole life is now “running in slow motion” since landing the gig.

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Though Amell and Nadar were a little coy in their answer about returning stars, only hinting that some big names may show up, they definitely left the door open. Electra, of course, was one of the biggest stars during Baywatch’s original run in the 1990s. Whether she is going to return or not isn’t unknown. She’s said in the past that she is interested in returning (and even donned the old red suit earlier this year), provided she doesn’t have to shoot anything in the water.

Elektra has talked a lot about the new show and how hard it’ll be to recapture the magic of the original show. She knows it’ll be hard to replace icons like Yasmin Bleeth and Pamela Anderson, for example. Nadar isn’t taking the responsibility lightly, though, even perfecting her mouth-to-mouth for the show.

Whether the new show can recapture whatever lightning in a bottle the OG show had remains to be seen, but from all the interviews, it seems the cast knows exactly what the goal is, and they are really going for it.