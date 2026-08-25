The Advice David Boreanaz's Mom Gave Him On Bones That Led Him To The Rockford Files Reboot

David Boreanaz is coming back to television two years after SEAL Team ended to star in NBC’s reboot of The Rockford Files as the titular P.I. Jim Rockford. While the series won’t be on the 2026 TV schedule, it is premiering in 2027. Now, there are a lot of people who think Boreanaz shouldn't do The Rockford Files reboot, but there is one person who was on board before it was even an option. So, the actor is sharing the advice his mother gave him while he was still doing Bones that eventually led to The Rockford Files.

When SEAL Team ended in 2024, it was hard waiting to see what Boreanaz would do next, seeing as he’s had a steady television career for almost three decades. So when it was announced that he’d be leading a reboot of The Rockford Files, it was a pleasant surprise. Coincidentally, Boreanaz had been waiting for a role like that for a while, or at least his mom has been waiting for a role like this for a while. The Buffy alum told Parade that his mother had an inkling that he’d do something similar to late actor and original star James Garner, back when Bones was just starting two decades ago:

When I started Bones, my mother said, ‘David, you need to play something of Jim Garner. You have to. You look just like him. You resemble him. Somehow, you have to do something.’

It’s pretty remarkable that Boreanaz’s mom said that over 20 years before he landed the role in the reboot. The two definitely look kind of similar, and it’s even more evident seeing Boreanaz in the role of Jim Rockford. Garner starred in the original series for six seasons in the ‘70s, and while it will be hard to live up to that, I can already tell that Boreanaz’s mom wasn’t wrong.

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The actor went on to reflect on his career, doing Bones, which ran for 12 seasons, and SEAL Team, which ran for seven. SEAL Team may have taken a toll on his body, but he pointed out that both shows were basically stepping stones for The Rockford Files, and he credits his mom for putting it out in the world. I absolutely love the power of manifestation.

So, within those 15, I don’t know, 20 years, of doing Bones and then doing a military show for seven years, which I call it the boot camp to get to this show, my mother’s spirit obviously brought that to light somehow. So, I thank my mom a little bit for that energy.

Even though you never know what kind of roles will come your way, it’s definitely amazing how Boreanaz ended up doing The Rockford Files after what his mom said. And now it makes me even more excited to see the reboot and compare the Bones star to Garner. It’s hard to tell how the show will go, because reboots and revivals can be hit or a miss, but considering Boreanaz’s track record with network shows, I have a good feeling about it.

The wait for The Rockford Files is still going to be a long one. The new series, which also stars Michaela McManus, Jacki Weaver, and Felix Solis, is premiering in January 2027. NBC should be announcing a premiere date in the coming months, but at the very least, fans have something to look forward to in the new year.