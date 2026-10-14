Stephen Amell's Baywatch Seems To Be Going Full 9-1-1 (And I'm 1000% All In)

On the surface, it may sound wild to compare Fox's Baywatch to the 9-1-1 franchise, especially since one could argue the latter series copied the original lifeguard show's formula. That said, only one of these franchises is currently running primetime on the 2026 TV schedule, and it's clear to me Stephen Amell's iteration took a page out of the 9-1-1 playbook, which I love!

It doesn't take long for Hobie Buchanon and his team to get in action in the latest look at the 2027 Fox series, as a plane crash into the ocean puts the pilot, its passengers, and two parasailers' lives in jeopardy. I know my lifeguard training in high school didn't prepare me for that situation, but I never worked on a Los Angeles beach. Despite that, this latest rescue shows this new group is up for regular saves and much more, much like the characters in the average 9-1-1 show.

(Image credit: Fox)

Baywatch's New Trailer Channels 9-1-1 Beyond Just The Chaos

The only way this Baywatch trailer could look more like a 9-1-1 spinoff was if bikini-clad co-star Brooks Nader was staring down a meteor shower above a city skyline at the end. That said, I think that's 100% intentional, because the shots, cinematography and dialogue all feel right at home with any of those shows.

In another world, I'd say 9-1-1 would be ripe for a crossover, especially with both shows based in Los Angeles. And, of course, the Angela Bassett-led show was on Fox before the show moved to ABC. Ultimately, I doubt the two networks are keen on having a mashup. What feels more likely is that Fox created this show deliberately to help further fill the void with 9-1-1 no longer on the network.

(Image credit: Fox)

I'm Ready For Baywatch To Go Full Send On The Wild Scenarios

Sure, Baywatch may not capture the reality of being a lifeguard. That said, I don't think anyone signed on to see a more realistic portrayal of what L.A. lifeguards get up to and would prefer the wild antics you'd see in the original series or over in 9-1-1.

More On Baywatch I’m Loving All This Baywatch Content, But It Really Needs To Live Up To The Hype

I know everyone, including Stephen Amell (who's been hyping the show), loves to harp on the slow motion, but the campiness of Baywatch is what really made it a hit. In an era where 9-1-1 has created a space for grandiose disaster shows that star first responders, it's hard to imagine this show not being an instant success when it finally arrives on Fox.

(Image credit: Disney/Christopher Willard)

This, paired with a baked-in audience ready to see the reboot, has me bullish on the new Baywatch living up to the hype. With that said, I'm a Stephen Amell fan as well, so I'm always going to be rooting for whatever project he leads to knock it out of the park.

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Of course, it's up to the masses to decide whether Baywatch's revival is a hit when it hits Fox in 2027. Until then, it'll still have time to pull in anyone skeptical with plenty of promotion, and hopefully, this young cast mixed with some vets is enough to pull people in.