Blue Bloods’ Jamie Actor Made A Promise About His Return In The Spinoff, And I’m So Relieved

Boston Blue may only be in its second season on the 2026 TV schedule, but the show does not shy away from Blue Bloods' long history and legacy. A handful of fan favorites from the long-running CBS procedural have been popping up on the spinoff and reuniting with Donnie Wahlberg. And this week’s episode will finally see Will Estes' Jamie Reagan make the trip to Beantown. That's exciting; however, Estes has made a promise about his return that is making me feel relieved too.

News broke in August that Estes was going to be on Boston Blue during the second season, and fans were able to cross off another name on the Blue Bloods checklist. The episode, “Blood Diamonds,” will see Jamie and Danny getting drawn into a diamond heist linked to a violent family feud. This will force the brothers to “confront lingering tensions of their own.” It may be just what the two of them need, too, as Estes told EW:

I thought I was done with the character. I had sort of set it down and said, ‘Okay, we told the story. Then I read the script and I thought, ‘What a cool piece.’ There was always this conflict between the brothers, and in this episode, there’s a lot of resolution, and there’s a lot of moving through that and sort of facing it head-on. That was a big part of why I really wanted to do it.

Anyone who has watched all 14 seasons of Blue Bloods knows that the Reagans have been through quite a lot. For Danny and Jamie, specifically, they weren’t always on the same page, especially when it came to their jobs. Now that they’re in different states, they haven’t been able to grapple with their relationship, and it leaves me wondering what was left unsaid when Danny first left New York. I hope that's addressed in Jamie's trip to Boston, and I hope it leads to major growth both personally and professionally for the brothers.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

That being said, a lot has changed since fans last saw Jamie Reagan. As viewers will remember, Jamie and Eddie announced at the end of Blue Bloods' series finale that they were expecting. During Season 1 of Boston Blue, fans were given a glimpse of the couple’s baby boy, Joe Francis Reagan. This has probably changed his perspective on a lot of things, but there are also some things that will never change:

He’s carrying a little bit of weight with him. He comes into it, and he’s had a son now, [and] he’s carrying with him the fact that his brother is gone. For some people, maybe that wouldn’t have been an issue. But this is a family that sat around a dinner table every Sunday night, and that was something that was gospel for the Blue Bloods family.

Blue Bloods was unpredictable, and Boston Blue is too. There’s no telling what will come out of Danny and Jamie’s reunion, but I do love that the tension between them is what brought Estes back. It makes the story juicier, and honestly, it’s not a Reagan family reunion without some type of conflict and resolution. Plus, knowing that these brothers will find some kind of resolution makes me feel both relieved and excited about what's to come.

Whether we could see Estes back on Boston Blue after this week remains to be seen, but at the very least, we should be getting a pretty entertaining episode. Boston Blue continues to be a hit, though, so there will likely be plenty of time to plot another return. For now, fans will be able to look forward to Will Estes return as Jamie Reagan this Friday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.