I’m Loving All This Baywatch Content, But It Really Needs To Live Up To The Hype

Over the last few months, Fox has really ramped up everything Baywatch. The network had live auditions in LA . The ladies of the bay wore THAT red to the 2026 Emmys , and have shared plenty of content in the iconic suits. Stephen Amell (and his back muscle) has been an absolute delight on social media.

I, a millennial who hasn’t seen all of the original series, am very excited about the upcoming 2027 drama. You don’t often get a new Season 1 show that has people this interested during filming, but Baywatch has been an outlier. People have been following along on social media. The real challenge has been keeping people hyped since the show wrapped production in August .

But that date is the rub, right? We still have months to go on the 2026 TV schedule before the new show premieres.

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Holding the series off the crowded fall schedule is the choice Fox has made, and despite my worries, to be honest, it’s been working so far. I’m still hyped. I’m a little young to even be the target demographic for this series, and I’ve only seen a smattering of original Baywatch episodes, but this is a show that has done an excellent job of projecting FUN. Take this video from Amell this week:

Which brings me to my main point.

You Know What Would Be Devastating? If Baywatch Is Terrible.

From what I’ve seen of the original series, the drama was more iconic for its vibe and memorable cast, and for the red swimsuits than it was for episode quality. Then, decades later we got The Rock and Zac Efron’s Baywatch, which did not receive outstanding reviews, including from CinemaBlend .

Tonally, both are very different. The original was melodramatic but very serious when it came to the rescue work and the long hours filming on the beach . The movie remake went for a hard-r comedy with some memorably graphic jokes. I don’t honestly think either of these tones are particularly suited to a 2027 TV audience.

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I want a Baywatch series that’s fun, but also reasonably well-done. I don’t have a preconceived notion of what that will look like, but I have invested so much emotionally on Amell being the lead in another winner and in this franchise actually having a property that’s more than just slo-mo running on the beach . I honestly don’t think I will be able to stand it if the show sucks. This is particularly true because I know how hard it was to shoot .

There is reason to worry. The show’s cast a lot of social media stars and people like Brooks Nader who are closer to the casting style of the original ‘90s series than the 2017 movie. That’s great for attention. I have no idea what it will mean for acting quality.

Stephen Amell also has a pretty interesting track record. He’s good in almost everything he’s in. Though he’s most noted for playing Green Arrow, I’d argue he was more memorable in Suits L.A. Yet the latter also proves he doesn’t always pick winners, as that was a series that just wasn’t coming together before it was canceled. (Though Amell blamed himself for his Suits’ cancelation .)

I know some of you have probably already written the show off, and others are in the same boat -- pun intended-- I am. Here’s hoping Baywatch reviews run a little closer to Heels, or at least Arrow. I know I’m probably too invested in this one TV show, but I just really would love to see the franchise work.