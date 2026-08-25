Tom Selleck's Big TV Follow-Up After Blue Bloods Is Way More Fun Than I Would Have Expected

With Boston Blue Season 2 set to hit the 2026 TV schedule soon, fans missing Tom Selleck’s Frank Reagan are no doubt hoping for updates about a potential return from the actor who led CBS’ Blue Bloods for 14 seasons prior to its surprising cancellation in 2023. Still no final word on that just yet, but Selleck has been confirmed for his first scripted TV role since that cancellation!

What’s more, the new project is reuniting Selleck with his former big-screen co-star Ted Danson, which presumably means it’s going to be way funnier and breezier than most of CBS’ regular programming. What is this project, you ask? Well, it doesn’t have a title yet, which doesn’t help. But it’s a new Elizabeth Banks comedy that is currently in production, which will be available to stream at some point via Apple TV subscription.

For some background, the series centers on Banks as a recently divorced woman who unwittingly becomes a sexcapade coordinator for her father (Danson) and his libidinous trysts at his retirement community. She ends up forming a connection with the son (Rob Delaney) of her dad’s new girlfriend (Sagal), and it’s assumed that sparks will fly from there.

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Selleck is joining the show in a guest star capacity, and EW reports that no details about his character have surfaced just yet. But considering he’s currently 81 years young, it’s not out of line to think that he could be a fellow retirement center resident, or perhaps the jealous husband of a woman that Danson’s character has been knocking boots with. (Or knocking slippers, in this case.) Just don't call Selleck himself retired, because that's not the case.

Though we technically don’t know for sure if Selleck and Danson will share scenes together, I’m going to blindly assume so, which would make this at least their fourth on-screen outing together.

Tom Selleck co-starred with Ted Danson in: Magnum P.I. Season 1 "Don't Say Goodbye" Three Men and a Baby (1987) Three Men and a Little Lady (1990)

Tom Selleck appeared with Katey Sagal in: Boston Legal Season 3 "Desperately Seeking Shirley"



Selleck also recently appeared with Danson for a live episode of the latter’s podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name, which is also where Katey Sagal recently discussed still enjoying her sexuality at 72, which was enough to make the surprisingly introverted Cheers star want to fade into oblivion. Selleck also appeared on the podcast for its third-ever episode. I’d be very surprised if Danson wasn’t directly responsible for suggesting Selleck and then looping him into the fun.

Beyond all the big names already listed, the untitled streaming comedy will also feature performances from Widow's Bay's Hamish Linklater, Survival of the Thickest's Michelle Buteau and Shang Chi's Simu Liu.

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This is certainly a more fun follow-up to Blue Bloods than I expected for Tom Selleck, who was reportedly aiming to get a new Jesse Stone TV project in development, though it doesn't seem like much progress has been made on that front. He is still presumably set to host the upcoming unscripted series Crime and Justice with Tom Selleck for History, but that doesn't sound like it'll be a laugh riot.

Here's hoping Selleck has a great time with the new project, and that it helps soothe some of the pains from not being able to save Blue Bloods from cancellation, despite attempts. Stay tuned for more on the new project as it's available, and stream all 14 seasons of Blue Bloods via Paramount+ subscription.