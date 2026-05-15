I'm So Here For David Boreanaz Getting Support From Buffy Co-Star For His New NBC Show

It hasn’t been two years since SEAL Team ended, but David Boreanaz is already plotting his TV comeback. The actor is officially returning to network television with his new NBC series, a reboot of The Rockford Files. While the show won’t be premiering on the 2026 TV schedule, it will be coming in 2027. So, of course, plenty of people are happy about Boreanaz’s new show, and I am so here for him getting support from a Buffy co-star.

Boreanaz has had a pretty consistent career in the last three decades, starring in multiple successful television shows, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spinoff, Angel. He has stayed close to much of the cast over the years, including Charisma Carpenter. Proving that point, she showed him some love earlier this week when The Rockford Files became official, commenting on NBC’s Instagram post about the new reboot:

So good! Looking forward to watching you embody this personally beloved character!

Seeing Cordelia hyping up Angel just makes me so happy, and I just think it’s so sweet. Carpenter starred alongside Boreanaz on Angel for the first four seasons, reprising her Buffy role as Cordelia Chase until she was killed off. Angel ended 22 years ago, so the fact that they are still close after all these years is nice. Maybe Carpenter could even guest star on The Rockford Files?

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This interaction may make me happy, but it also makes me sad knowing that the Buffy sequel series didn’t work out. While Carpenter wasn’t involved with the show, and Boreanaz would have probably been too busy to make an appearance, this just adds to the “What could have been?” list in terms of bringing back Cordelia and Angel and seeing them interacting with everyone else. If anything, their relationship seems pretty solid, so the interactions will certainly continue, whether on social media or maybe on a different show.

As for The Rockford Files, it was announced in February that Boreanaz would be taking on the role of private detective Jim Rockford, originally played by late actor James Garner in the ‘70s. NBC has confirmed that the new show will be hitting screens in January, so fans won’t have to wait too much longer to have Boreanaz back on their screens. He’s gone from Buffy to Angel to Bones to SEAL Team all one right after the other, so it was only a matter of time before he locked down something new. And reboots are definitely in right now.

I can only imagine the kind of support that Carpenter will give her former co-star when The Rockford Files premieres next year, and I’m already looking forward to it. The only thing that would make it better is if Carpenter joined Boreanaz on the show...