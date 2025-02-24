Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Know It's 'Going To Be Easier' As A Couple Moving Forward (And The Thousands They Spent At That Luxe Bahamas Resort Sounds Incredible)

News
By
published

Have they found Wonderland?

From left to right: Travis Kelce smiling on New Heights and Taylor Swift smiling and looking over her right shoulder during the Eras Tour.
(Image credit: New Heights and Disney+)

Things seem to be quiet these days in the realm of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship. While the couple has been through a lot lately — Swift getting booed at the Super Bowl after getting shut out at the Grammys and Kelce’s Chiefs getting demolished by the Philadelphia Eagles — sources suggest the lovebirds think their romance will be “easier” now that things have settled down a little. And I’m sure a luxe vacation in the Bahamas couldn’t hurt those prospects.

This month has looked quite a bit different for the Chiefs tight end and the Midnights artist than February a year ago. In 2024, Taylor Swift was announcing new music, winning Grammys and touring the world, while Travis Kelce was being fitted for his third Super Bowl ring. While none of that was in the cards for 2025, US Weekly reports the couple feels “a sense of relief” as they plan on “laying low” for a while. An insider said:

There’s no way to have a relationship when they’re all over the place with work. It’s going to be easier now to find time to go over plans and make sure everything aligns.

Indeed, this is the first time since the superstar couple got together that Taylor Swift hasn’t been on tour, and with no new tour or album on the horizon — except maybe, finally, the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) — she and Travis Kelce have the space and time to consider their future together, as he decides whether or not to retire from the NFL.

One activity that is in the cards for the couple, though, is travel. Last March the couple reportedly splurged on a trip to the Bahamas, where they stayed at a private resort for $15,000 a night. The source said:

They both want to rest and decompress. Neither of them have huge commitments coming up. Taylor wants to go to multiple places in Europe and somewhere tropical.

Let me tell you, if I were taking a few months off with my lover to talk about what the future held for us, I can’t imagine a better way to do it than jetsetting around the world to enjoy different luxurious locales together.

Of course, many Swifties are hoping that somewhere along the way of their adventures, an engagement ring will come into play. Travis Kelce may be trolling us, but it sounds like he’s put some thought into the best season to get married.

Engagement rumors have followed these two practically since the day Taylor Swift started dropping F-bombs next to Mama Kelce in the family’s suite at Arrowhead Stadium. When Travis Kelce surprised the artist with an Eras Tour wrap party, people even wondered if she’d photoshopped an engagement ring out of the photo.

None of us can know for sure if or when Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will get engaged or married, but it certainly seems like this break in their professional lives gives them a pretty good opportunity to make some big decisions. And if those decisions can be done from a $15,000-per-night wonderland in the Bahamas, all the better.

Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable
Content Producer

Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.

