Travis Kelce’s Ex Reveals Struggle Of ‘Hate And Online Chaos’ From Taylor Swift Fans

If you’ve been on the internet over the last year, odds are you’ve read about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship . Between her being the biggest pop star around and him winning three Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs, obviously, when they started dating the world took interest. However, the world also took interest in the people around them, including Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole. Now, the model and sports reporter is opening up about her relationship with the football player and the intense attention that has come with his high-profile relationship.

During an episode of Unapologetically Angel , WNBA player Angel Reese asked Kayla Nicole about her relationship with Kelce and what came after. This included the basketball player asking about her ex’s next relationship (AKA the one he’s in now with Taylor Swift) and if “ the negativity from her fan club or her fans have affected” her. In response, Nicole said:

I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and online chaos didn't impact me, it does, even to this day…You could go to my most recent posts and it will be people debating why I am worthless, I’ll never be a talented person, and I have no career.

It’s no secret that both Swift and Kelce have faced a swath of online hate and attention throughout their entire careers, but it’s been amplified in the last year. Reports have also come out that Travis Kelce has gone to great lengths to protect his relationship and personal life by doing things like moving.

From Travis’ brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce commenting on the attention they’ve received too to the tight end’s barber talking about how things have changed , this relationship has impacted so many people. That includes Nicole.

Reese then asked why she’s gotten that kind of hate online, because she left her relationship with Kelce “with grace.” In response, Nicole said:

It is nothing to do with me. I don’t know, I think there is something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people, and it’s unfortunate because I’ve never done anything to warrant that kind of backlash.

The level of fame Swift is at comes with a scary level of attention and criticism. There’s a reason she almost always has security guards with her, and it’s intimidating to see the swaths of crowds that have shown up to see her when they know she’s out at a place like a recording studio or restaurant. All of this is what Nicole seemed to be touching on with the above comments.

After that, Kayla Nicole talked about how she does run into Kelce from time to time because they work in the same industry. To that point, she told Reese that if she sees him, they’d acknowledge each other, but that’s about it. She explained why that’s the case, by saying the following:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We’ve seen each other in public spaces. I think that we’re both aware of the nature of his new situation that there’s just no room really for us to communicate or acknowledge each other publicly without it being spun into something crazy.

Overall, Nicole acknowledged the challenges that come with having an ex in a high-profile relationship. However, she also noted that there’s no bad blood between her and Travis Kelce, saying:

It was a good time…It was great. He is a great guy, it was a good time in my life…So many lessons learned.

Now, their relationship is in the past and they’ve both moved on. Kayla Nicole is a model and a host of I Am Athlete Daily. Meanwhile, Swift will continue to release projects and she’s about to set out for the final stops on her blockbuster Eras Tour. As for Travis Kelce, the NFL's season has only just started on the 2024 TV schedule , so we’ll be seeing a lot more of him on the field.

Plus, as we learn more about Swift and Kelce’s relationship, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.