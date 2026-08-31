Dragon Ball Is Doing A Burger King Collab, And It Has Me All Nostalgic

Dragon Ball Super is set to return before too long, and while it's not on the 2026 TV schedule, fans have plenty to be excited about. In addition to dropping that recent reference to Vegeta's previously unseen mother, the anime franchise is teaming up with Burger King for the first time since the 2000s for an awesome collaboration. And it's certainly making this longtime fan giddy.

The Dragon Ball Meal Comes With Exclusive Food Items And Super Figurines

In a move surely meant to appeal to mine and many other millennials and our love of nostalgia, Burger King has a special meal on the way. In addition to serving up some cool new food items, the chain is also offering something just about all anime fans love: figurines. BK has specifically revealed the Dragon Ball Super Power Up Pack for adults, and Dragon Ball Super King Jr. Meal for the kids. All who purchase either meal will be able to get one of six figurines, which the brand revealed on its official Instagram account:

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As someone so stoked at all times for new Dragon Ball, this is right up my alley, and the food only sweetens the deal. Those who buy will get chicken nuggets with "Super Saiyan sauce," which is teriyaki-flavored. The Dragon Ball Burst lemonade is peach-flavored but has Mango-popping bob.

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Seriously, this is some sweet brand synergy and a good move on BK's part. Not only that, but there's one aspect of my experience with DB merchandise that I can't help but think about on the heels of this fast food announcement.

This Reminds Me Of Burger King Offering Dragon Ball Z Toys In The 2000s

It's wild that Dragon Ball Super is getting some love from Burger King when the series isn't even actively on VT, but the two have worked together in the past. BK did a DB toy run back in 2000 with a set of metallic toys that came paired with a trading card. And this happened again in 2003, with a Powerpuff Girls-themed toy serving as an alternative.

More On Dragon Ball Super Dragon Ball Z's Vegeta English Dub Actor Shared The Moment He Truly Felt Like The Popular Saiyan

The arrival of these Dragon Ball meals comes as the franchise promises to continue Super's anime, which hasn't aired an episode since 2018. The franchise is also remastering past arcs of Super, and there's hope the manga will resume with new arcs before too long.

With so much fan interest in new Dragon Ball material, it's wild to think there was ever a fear the franchise would fade following creator Akira Toriyama's death. Provided fans keep buying up the commemorative meals, games and everything else in between, I feel like Dragon Ball could continue to be one of the most celebrated anime in history, and continue to inspire young fans to try and go Super Saiyan.

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Catch episodes of Dragon Ball over on Crunchyroll, along with many other iconic anime worth searching up. I'm still shocked to see its continued embrace in the United States, as a kid who grew up watching Toonami and thinking it was some niche interest. Also, fans can grab one of those Burger King meals starting on September 1.