Tires Got Renewed For Season 4, And I’ve Got Some Side Characters I Want To Come Back

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Netflix just officially renewed Tires for Season 4. The edgy workplace comedy has improved with each season, adding more production value and emotional depth to its characters, while also reaching a new high on the Netflix Top 10 list at number 5. Throw in the overall deal co-creators Shane Gillis and John McKeever recently signed with the streamer, and it was really only a matter of time.

The good news was shared by Variety earlier today and also included perhaps the most Shane Gillis quote of all-time. The popular stand-up comedian who is exploding in popularity almost sounded like he was in character, as he told the publisher the renewal was “cool.” Seriously, this was his entire quote…

It’s cool to get to make another season of Tires.

If that quote doesn’t get you fired up to see more episodes of Tires, then the show probably isn’t for you. I can literally picture Shane telling that side character reporter that it’s “cool to still be in business” before getting yelled at by Will to put a little more effort into publicity. People are gonna read this, you know?

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As a Tires fan, I’m obviously fired up about the renewal, but I wish there were some additional details. We have no idea when Season 4 is going to go into production. We have no idea how many episodes there are going to be, and most importantly, we have no idea which characters we should expect to see in the coming season. Obviously it’s fair to assume we are going to get the leads who actually work at Valley Forge. More specifically, it would be a surprise not to see Will, Shane, Cal, Kilah and Dave, but there are key side characters and deep cut side characters I really want to see back too.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Obviously, the biggest of those side characters is Thomas Haden Church’s Phil. The Oscar nominee was a fantastic addition to the cast the last two seasons, but his character left to go traveling with Bonnie The Witch at the end of Season 3. I don’t need to see those two in every episode, but it would be a shame not to bring them back for at least a few episodes next season.

I also really want to see Shane’s potential baby mama Lucy The Lib. Sofia Hasmick’s chemistry with Gillis is absolutely fantastic, and the pregnancy story arc is a great way to build his character and allow us to see an evolution that makes sense for his character. I really need her back for Season 4.

I’d also like to see a lot of deeper cut side characters get an episode or two next season, as well. There are too many gems to name, but I feel like I need more from Frank, Pete Seidel, Reagan, George and Dave’s wife Barb. These ridiculous people filtering through the shop here or there really brings something different out of the main characters. In a perfect world, I'd love to see the show continue to develop its roster of random side characters who exist on the periphery and show up every once in awhile, exiting and reappearing right as we start missing them.

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Assumedly, the next step in the process is for Gillis, McKeever and the other writers to sit down and start working their way through scripts. Once that happens, then we will ideally get a production date and some details on who is coming back and when it'll hit the tv schedule. Fingers crossed that process happens sooner rather than later.