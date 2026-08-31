Johnny Depp's Ebenezer Director Has Some Serious Praise For His Performance As Scrooge
Depp is making his Hollywood return in the Christmas Classic.
Johnny Depp's work in Tim Burton movies is legendary, as is his tenure as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean films (which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription). But in recent years the acclaimed character actor has become synonymous with his relationship with Amber Heard, and their messy divorce proceedings. Since then he's largely stepped away from the limelight, but his Hollywood returning is coming as the title character of Ti West's Ebenezer. And the filmmaker recently gushed about what Depp brought to the table as Scrooge.
While Johnny Depp acted in Jeanne du Barry, Ebenezer is a much higher profile project that will bring him back to the big screen in The States. During an interview with EW, West went above and beyond praising the 63 year-old actor, offering:
Honestly, I see this point. On top of being an actor, Johnny Depp is an accomplished musician who toured recently with his late friend Jeff Beck. He also showed his musical talents in the movie version of Sweeney Todd, where he played the title character. And it seems he used those skills to bring Ebenezer's dialogue to life.
It sounds like we're going to get a pretty accurate book to screen adaptation of A Christmas Carol, at least where the dialogue is concerned. West went on to share how Depp crushed this part of the gig, saying:
Perhaps it shouldn't be surprising that Johnny Depp brought something original to the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, especially considering how he put his spin on wild characters like Edward Scissorhands, Jack Sparrow, and Willy Wonka.
On the flip side, Ti West also teased that audiences might get a deeper understanding of Scrooge's psyche in his new movie, especially when compared to other Christmas Carol movies. In his words:
Well, I'm intrigued. Only time will tell if Ebenezer becomes one of the best Christmas movies of all time, but tales of the actor's performance have helped to buoy excitement until it hits theaters this November. That and Depp showing up as Scrooge at Comic-Con. Talk about immersive marketing.
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Only time will tell how this movie performs, and if it helps to separate Depp from the Amber Heard verdict and circus of that trial. But it certainly sounds like he's going to bring a strong performance to the table with the upcoming take on A Christmas Carol.
All will be revealed when Ebenezer hits theaters on November 13th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully a full trailer for Johnny Depp's Hollywood return soon.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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