Insider Makes Grim Birthday Claim About The State Of Taylor Swift And Blake Lively’s Friendship
This seems like a clear indicator.
There was a time when Taylor Swift and Blake Lively were the best of friends. Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds were the first people to hear Swift’s new music, and the singer was the godmother to the couple’s four children — she even name-dropped Inez, James and Betty in her song “Betty.” However, things have cooled significantly between the two since Swift got roped into Lively’s legal drama with Justin Baldoni. If we needed more proof that these two are on the outs, Swift’s alleged silence on Lively’s birthday should do the trick.
Blake Lively celebrated her 39th birthday on August 25, with Ryan Reynolds fawning over “the very best human I know” in a sweet Instagram tribute. However, sources tell Naughty But Nice’s Rob Shuter that no well-wishes came from the Life of a Showgirl artist, allegedly forcing Lively to accept that her and Taylor Swift’s friendship is over. The insider said:
It’s a little hard for me to believe that Blake Lively would still be hoping she and Taylor Swift could reconcile — especially after the Gossip Girl star and Ryan Reynolds weren’t invited to Swift and Travis Kelce’s July wedding (despite the fact that Madison Square Garden was more than capable of accommodating as many guests as “TNT” wanted).
Perhaps once Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni settled their legal issues, she thought her friendship with Taylor Swift could begin to heal. That’s what one source reports, saying:
While Taylor Swift wanted no part of Blake Lively’s legal drama — with texts between the two showing the tension in their friendship — the breaking point may have come when Lively allegedly threatened to release private texts between them if Swift didn’t issue a public show of support. Taylor’s father, Scott Swift, then reportedly leaked those threats to Justin Baldoni’s team in return for the subpoena against Taylor being dropped.
We can’t be sure if the end of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship was all due to the It Ends with Us sexual harassment case — there are reports that Travis Kelce didn’t like Ryan Reynolds long before that — but either way, this birthday snub is, according to the insider, the thing that got the message across. They said:
Whether the old friends will reconnect somewhere down the road remains to be seen, but Taylor Swift allegedly not sending any birthday wishes to Blake Lively for the last year of her 30s seems like a pretty clear indicator of where they stand now.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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