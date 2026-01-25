As Dragon Ball Super's Return Is Officially Announced, There's Even More Good News

When it was first announced that a big event for the Dragon Ball franchise would be held in 2026 to celebrate its 40th anniversary, many assumed the iconic franchise would have good news for its loyal fans. The event didn't disappoint, as it gave us not one, but two big announcements. More specifically devotees were treated updates on a show that's been missed for some time now, Dragon Ball Super.

The DBS anime went on hiatus in 2018, but the manga continued with new chapters beyond where the anime concluded. It was assumed that the show would eventually continue but, when creator Akira Toriyama died in 2024, fans weren't certain whether it was ending or not. Here's what we know about the series going forward, and the other Super arc getting remastered.

Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol Will Continue Where The Series Left Off

After eight years of waiting, we finally have confirmation that Dragon Ball Super will return with The Galactic Patrol arc. For those who haven't read the manga, this arc follows Goku and Vegeta, who work alongside the Galactic Patrol to protect Universe 7 from major threats. Check out the first image from the arc, which shows Goku rocking the GP logo on his outfit:

(Image credit: Toei Animation)

As someone who enjoyed but was mildly disappointed by Dragon Ball Daima, I'm happy to see Super: The Galactic Patrol go into production. Right now, a release date has yet to be announced, but I'm keeping my fingers crossed that it'll drop sometime in 2027.

This particular arc is notable for introducing the villain Moro, who can absorb and steal others' energy and turn it into his own strength. While there's been a lot of debate among Dragon Ball Super fans on whether Moro is stronger than the Tournament of Power runner-up Jiren in terms of raw strength, his ability to use magic gives him an edge unlike any previous villain Goku has faced. Here's hoping for more updates on the arc soon!

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Will Remaster The Opening Arc Of Super

Months after the HD remaster of Dragon Ball hit streaming, it's also been announced that Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will retell the God of Destruction's opening arc in Super. This "enhanced" telling of the event, possibly teased by Daima ahead of its finale, is promoted as providing more immersive and in-depth storytelling that's more faithful to the manga, and it features updated visuals. Take a look at the trailer below:

Anime “Dragon Ball Super: Beerus” | SUPER Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is set to debut in Fall 2026, so those who missed the series in its original run can watch the updated opening then. For the record, this will be the third time DB has told this story, as a movie recapping the entire arc, Dragon Ball Z: Battle Of Gods, was released in 2013.

Beerus remains a figure of interest in the Dragon Ball universe, as the "Destroyer" in Universe 7. While Goku has reached powers that have even impressed the gods of the multiverse, it's generally believed that Beerus is stronger, and his servant, Whis, is even more powerful. It will be cool to see this updated take on the arc, and to get a gander at what's added to the anime adaptation from the manga.

I'm excited to see Dragon Ball Super is coming up on the 2026 TV schedule, even if it is a retelling of an arc I already saw. I'm also optimistic that fans will get some updates about the upcoming Galactic Patrol arc before the end of the year and can't wait to share the details once they're out!