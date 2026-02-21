Dragon Ball Z's Vegeta English Dub Actor Shared The Moment He Truly Felt Like The Popular Saiyan
I'm surprised it took that long.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Dragon Ball is in the midst of celebrating its 40th anniversary, and among remasters and new shows, some of the longtime cast members are giving interviews about the franchise. Voice actor Christopher Sabat, whom I've long associated with Vegeta since he took over the role as the English voice in 1999, recently spoke about his character, and I was shocked at how long it took him to feel like he truly represented the Prince of Saiyans.
Sabat replaced the original English voice actor for Vegeta, Brian Drummond, when Funimation took over the dub beginning with the Android Saga in 1999. Since then, he's voiced the character for the remainder of Dragon Ball Z's dubbed arcs, Dragon Ball GT, Dragon Ball Super and the recently-released Dragon Ball Daima. Despite that, the voice actor said he never truly felt ownership of the character until being recognized by the Japanese staff at Toei and Shueisha when he went to the premiere of Dragon Ball Z: Battle Of The Gods:
To me, that sounds wild, but I guess in the context of being a Dragon Ball actor, it makes sense. Dragon Ball Z was made in Japan, and had finished its run long before he ever became involved in the dub. Still, one would think that going to all those conventions over the years had to drive home how many people saw him as Vegeta, right?
At the same time, I can understand how professional acknowledgement may hold more weight than a common fan's. Christopher Sabat was quick to say he never felt mistreated by anyone on the Dragon Ball team in Japan, but it was a special feeling to be considered "Vegeta" by them, knowing he wasn't the voice actor for their country:
That had to be a pretty cool feeling, especially since Vegeta is only second to Goku in the list of popular Dragon Ball characters. I also think it's cool that Sabat never had a big head about it, because when it comes down to it, he's one of the heavy hitters of the anime voice acting industry. With as many iconic characters as he's voiced, I know I'd be walking with a little strut in my step if I were in his position.
The continuation of Dragon Ball Super should keep people remembering Christopher Sabat as Vegeta for a while, and creating fan art of Goku and Vegeta as superheroes as well. I am a bit sad that with all the live-action anime adaptations going around, we still have yet to get a proper Dragon Ball Z series. Perhaps that's for the best for now, because I can't even begin to imagine any of these characters having voices that are different from the dub cast.
I'm eager for the return of Dragon Ball Super, and hoping we get a trailer for its return by the end of the year. Until then, I'm still celebrating the anniversary just like many others around the world, and ready to see what other stuff comes out during this big year for the franchise.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.