Drake’s Beef With Kendrick Lamar Took A Weird Turn With His Lawsuit, But His Lawyers Explain Why They're Sticking To Their Guns

What was easily one of the most viral entertainment stories to come out of 2024 was the rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Months ago, the two artists came to blows – by way of their music – though Lamar was ultimately dubbed the winner. Many have viewed the Pulitzer Prize winner’s hit single “Not Like Us” as the knockout blow in the lyrical battle. In a wild twist, Drake filed suit against UMG and Spotify in relation to the aforementioned tune. Now, the Canada native’s legal team is sharing why they’re sticking to their guns.

Per the 38-year-old “Find Your Love” performer’s filing, he’s accusing the music streaming service of working with Universal Music Group to artificially amplify the success of “Not Like Us.” It’s also been alleged that the companies worked with Apple, influencers and more to accomplish this goal, which reportedly would’ve benefited UMG. While the Swedish streamer’s lawyers recently denied the claims, Drake’s legal team still believes there’s been wrongdoing. They released a statement that was shared with Billboard:

It is not surprising that Spotify is trying to distance themselves from UMG’s allegedly manipulative practices to artificially inflate streaming numbers on behalf of one of its other artists. If Spotify and UMG have nothing to hide then they should be perfectly fine complying with this basic discovery request.

Nevertheless,the streaming platform is standing firm in its position as well. Its lawyers called the basis of Drake’s suit “far-fetched” and questioned why the music company – a “stranger” to the rap beef – would even get involved in some way. The attorneys also chastised the “One Dance” singer for initiating a “pre-action” petition in the hunt for information as opposed to calling for a formal suit. Additionally, the organization’s filing included the following sentiments:

The predicate of Petitioner’s entire request for discovery from Spotify is false. Spotify and UMG have never had any such arrangement. … What petitioner is seeking to do here … is to bypass the normal pleading requirements … and obtain by way of pre-action discovery that which it would only be entitled to seek were it to survive a motion to dismiss. This subversion of the normal judicial process should be rejected.

“Not Like Us” was released by Kendrick Lamar in May 2024 amid his beef with Drake, and the diss track quickly went viral. In the song, Lamar sharply criticized the Degrassi alum, accusing him of purported cultural appropriation among other things. The track ultimately peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and earned acclaim from critics.

The rap beef itself penetrated pop culture in a way that few feuds have ever done. Fans even reacted to the situation in some wild ways, with some even forming GoFundMe pages for Drake after many declared that he’d lost the back-and-forth. More recently, some have even made jokes about the lawsuit. Among those to poke fun was Inside the NBA, which roasted the “Take Care” rapper for his legal move. Even Snoop Dogg said he enjoyed the back-and-forth.

All the while, K-Dot has been releasing new music and is set to headline the Super Bowl LIX halftime show this coming February. Usher provided him with some helpful advice in regard to crafting a performance, though the singer doesn’t believe the “Hotline Bling” star will be brought out for a cameo.

What becomes of Drake’s legal filing in the long run remains to be seen. However, based on the comments made by his lawyers and Spotify’s, it’s evident that both sides aren’t shying away from their specific views of the situation.