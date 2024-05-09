Drew Carey Was Asked If He Had Advice For Ryan Seacrest Hosting Wheel Of Fortune, And He Had A Funny (And Accurate) Response

It’s going to be the end of an era soon when Pat Sajak’s final episode of Wheel of Fortune airs. It was announced last year that the longtime host would be retiring, with Ryan Seacrest taking over. While Seacrest is no stranger to hosting, Wheel is definitely a new venture for him. Not to mention the fact that he is going to be replacing Sajak, meaning he has some big shoes to fill. The Price is Right host Drew Carey knows what it’s like to replace a beloved and longtime game show host, and he has some funny and accurate advice for Seacrest.

When Carey took over for Bob Barker after his retirement in 2007, he admitted to being nervous that The Price is Right would be canceled soon after. However, 17 years later, the show is still going strong, and he doesn’t have any plans to step down. Now that another beloved game show host is retiring, it’s not surprising that Carey was asked if he had any advice for the incoming Wheel host. He gave ET a very funny yet accurate response when asked about Seacrest, and I can’t say it’s unexpected:

Do I have any advice for billionaire Ryan Seacrest? Who hosts everything all the time? No. Bro, I think you got it. I think you know what to do. I think you know how to host things. Don't worry about it. You're going to be fine.

Carey does raise a good point. Seacrest made a career out of hosting -- he hosted American Idol, Live with Kelly and Ryan, New Years Rockin' Eve, his own radio show and more -- so it’s not like he’s stepping into a completely new territory. While it may still be a bit terrifying for him since hosting a game show is different than hosting a talk show or singing competition, it sounds like Carey is making sure Seacrest doesn’t have a lot to worry about. Hosting is in Seacrest’s blood, and there’s no doubt that he will do just fine.

That being said, even though Ryan Seacrest is more than qualified, it has to be nerve-wracking taking over for Pat Sajak. He is one of the best game show hosts ever, so there are some big shoes to fill.

While Sajak’s final episode premieres next month, the series is already preparing for big changes next season. Seacrest and Vanna White have been doing some promo shoots as production reportedly has to change the set design due to Seacrest’s height. It’s going to take some time to get used to this change once Wheel of Fortune premieres next season, however, as Carey said, the American Idol host is ready for this.

As of now, a premiere date for the new season of Wheel of Fortune hasn't been announced, but hopefully, more information will come out soon. In the meantime, fans can still watch Pat Sajak’s final episodes on weekdays on the 2024 TV schedule.