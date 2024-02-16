The Wheel Of Fortune Set Is Prepping For Ryan Seacrest, And Allegedly His Height Is Proving To Be A Challenge

A new era of Wheel of Fortune is starting soon. The long-running game show is wasting no time in doing promos with Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest, as the radio host will be replacing Pat Sajak after he retires. Although it will be hard seeing someone else in Sajak’s shoes, the new duo were recently seen in Hawaii, reportedly shooting new promos and episodes for the upcoming season. As the prepping continues, it seems they've run into a hurdle with how the show is shot because of Seacrest’s height.

Wheel of Fortune is not Seacrest’s first hosting gig, and it’s not the first time he’s replaced someone as host. However, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be an easy transition. According to RadarOnline.com, the production crew have allegedly been facing the challenge of making sure the set is downsized due to its new host's height, as he is two inches shorter than Sajak.

A source alleged that the crew has had to adjust camera angles and modify the set, but “he certainly makes up for it with talent.” For reference, Ryan Seacrest is 5' 8" and Pat Sajak is 5' 10", so, even though two inches may not seem like a lot, the source says that “two inches can be crucial in the world of television.” How exactly the set will be downsized will be interesting to see, if viewers can even see it at all. Camera angles will likely be what's changed the most.

While nothing is confirmed that this is really what is going on behind the scenes, it wouldn’t be surprising if some changes were actually happening on set. Sajak leaving is going to shift the atmosphere, so not everything is going to be the same. Wheel is going into a new era whether fans like it or not, and if some changes have to be made on set, whether on or off-camera, to help with that, then so be it. Overall, this seems like a necessary change to support the show's new host.

Luckily, there are still a few months left with Pat Sajak as host. Each season of Wheel of Fortune usually comes to an end in June, meaning Season 41 has a good chance of ending in June as well. While Wheel has been preparing to say goodbye to its longtime host, and contestants have even shared their own goodbyes, Sajak will still be on the show for a few more months of the 2024 TV schedule.

Knowing that the production crew has allegedly already started to make some adjustments behind the scenes to accommodate Ryan Seacrest is making it all the more real. It’s going to be hard to watch Wheel of Fortune without Pat Sajak, but it seems like the series is making sure next season is as great as ever.