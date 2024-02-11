Wheel Of Fortune Isn't Wasting Any Time Getting Ryan Seacrest And Vanna White Promos Together

For those who make Wheel of Fortune viewing part of their daily routine, Pat Sajak will remain firmly in his spot next to the Big Wheel for a few more months. However, in real time the game show has been preparing for his retirement since Sajak announced in June 2023 that Season 41 would be his last . Ryan Seacrest was quickly named Sajak’s successor , and months ahead of the American Idol host’s Wheel of Fortune debut, he’s already filming promos with Vanna White.

Pat Sajak and Vanna White may be the dynamic duo we’re used to on America’s favorite game show, but get ready to see a lot of the famed letter-turner beside Ryan Seacrest, as Wheel of Fortune prepares us for the new chapter. In fact, the man known for his many big hosting jobs was pictured with White in Hawaii, TMZ reports, as they’ve already begun filming for Season 42.

Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest are reportedly on Waikiki Beach in Oahu, Hawaii, filming promos and episodes for the season that will premiere in September 2024 — its first without Pat Sajak. That sounds like an ideal setting for Seacrest to kick off his new venture, and it certainly seems like he was inspired by the atmosphere, as the site reports that in one promo, the new host donned snorkel gear and dove right into the water.

That’s definitely not a move I’d expected to have seen from Pat Sajak, so we really are in a new era of Wheel of Fortune. Ryan Seacrest reportedly wore flip-flops and a Hawaiian shirt for more scenes with Vanna White that were shot at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort. They seemed to have natural chemistry together, according to onlookers, who said the co-hosts got along great between takes and also happily took selfies with fans who requested them.

That’s probably great news for longtime Wheel of Fortune fans to hear, but it’s hardly surprising. Ryan Seacrest had only glowing things to say about his new colleague, calling Vanna White an “icon” after the two shot their first promos together in late 2023.

Although Ryan Seacrest has said he’s “nervous” about following in the footsteps of Pat Sajak — and who would blame him for that? — the former Live with Kelly and Ryan host said Vanna White and Sajak have assured him that Wheel of Fortune is “probably the best show to work on on television,” due to the fact that they get to give away money.

Ryan Seacrest was actually the perfect choice to replace Pat Sajak, due to his extensive hosting experience and likely being a familiar face to Wheel fans. The fact that the show made the move to hire him so quickly after Sajak’s retirement announcement seemingly proves that they’re taking this transition very seriously, and that they’re already shooting promos likely means we’re going to have plenty of time to adjust to seeing him with Vanna White before the first episode of Season 42 makes it to broadcast.