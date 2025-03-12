Drew Carey Talks How Comedy Helped Him Through Hard Times, Including The Murder Of His Former Fiancée: 'Humor Is My Way Out’

While Drew Carey continues to host The Price is Right in the 2025 TV schedule , signing off with his signature "I love you" farewell , all seems alright with the comedian. That hasn’t always been the case for Carey. He’s had a series of turbulent life events, including the death and mourning the loss of his former fiancée, Amie Harwick. And yet the native Clevelander has risen through it all, thanks to finding the humor in things.

The former host of Whose Line is it Anyway revealed to Radar that laughter has truly been the best medicine. He believes that comedy has pulled him through most of his life, including the death of his father when Carey was a child, his depression and attempted suicide during college, the murder of Harwick, and even growing up in Cleveland. The Geppetto actor noted his mother was his comedic idol, and shared simply:

Humor is my way out of everything.

Hearing that the Drew Carey Show star has such a deep and ongoing connection to what brought him success is touching. And if you’ve followed his processing and sharing of his past struggles in finding closure after Harwick's death , it’s even greater to know he’s found something to pull him through. Understandably, early on during that time frame, Carey's health and weight issues fluctuated Thankfully, he figured it out and redirected himself into healthier habits.

An insider close to the Robots actor shared with the publication, "Thank God Drew is in the laughter business, as holding on to his humor and the ability to laugh in the face of tragedy is all that has stopped him spiraling into very dark and dangerous places."

It's truly so great to know that the tenured host of multiple shows has stuck to what he knows will reliably pull him through. You’d never really expect how many dark experiences Carey has endured by the way he generally presents professionally in Hollywood. It may be the self-deprecating-but-full-of-heart-Clevelander shell that molded him long ago or the support system that he’s surrounded himself with. Either way, as a fan, I’m glad to know he can still crack a joke or laugh his way out of anything.

