Jersey Shore's Pauly D Had An Unhinged Outfit For Stagecoach That's Completely On Brand

With Jersey Shore Family Vacation set to premiere its final season during the 2026 TV schedule, the cast is popping up in the news more and more. Of course, Pauly D is in the limelight more than others thanks to his DJ career, and his latest outfit for Stagecoach has me in stitches because of how on-brand it is.

As we wait for new episodes of JSFV on May 7th, DJ Pauly D recently uploaded a "fit check" video to his Instagram. He was set to perform at the Stagecoach festival in California, and found the perfect way to cowboy up his look while still paying homage to his iconic hairstyle. Take a look:

A post shared by DJ Pauly D (@djpaulyd) A photo posted by on

He's still rocking that facial hair he grew years ago, but that is obviously not what caught my eye at first. The reality star is wearing a cowboy hat that only features the fitted brim, which allows his blowout hairstyle to be on full display.

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Beyond showcasing his hair, Pauly D has always been the goofball of the group. His wacky antics, paired with his need to often stay positive in addition to drama-free, has made him a vital piece of the group amidst all its chaos over the years. Not everyone can be as chaotic as Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and if they were, I doubt this show would've made it out of its first run when they were much younger.

It did, and now the reality television icons don't seem as convinced as MTV that Jersey Shore Family Vacation is going to have its final season. It seems they're invested in wanting to continue the series beyond what the network will allow, and may try to pitch a continuation elsewhere. I'll admit, I'd like to see that considering Sammi Sweetheart is now back in the mix after years away, but who knows where and if they'll be able to pull it off once this last season concludes.

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Catch episodes of Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore Family Vacation right now on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

I'm gearing up for the final season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which again, premieres on MTV on May 7th at 8:00 p.m. ET. I know I'm ready to see whatever antics Pauly D brings along for this potential last ride of the crew, so I need to catch up on past episodes with my Paramount+ subscription.