‘Just Another Lonely Night With My Dune Popcorn Bucket’ Timothée Chalamet Dropped An SNL Supercut Of His Sad Boy Faces After Award Show Losses

Timothée Chalamet is arguably the best young actor working in Hollywood today. He’s been absolutely fantastic in a wide variety of roles, and there are many who feel he has the talent, good instincts and general likeability to turn into the most successful actor of his generation. Unfortunately, all that positive momentum hasn’t exactly translated to awards shows. He’s a three-time BAFTA loser, a five-time SAG loser, a four-time Golden Globes loser, and a one-time Oscar loser. So, with the Oscars and another potential L coming up, he decided to use his monologue on Saturday Night Live to lean into that long track record of losing and just own it.

More specifically, he decided to give a little background and context for his losses and then drop a supercut of his increasingly disappointed faces after said losses. It’s the Chalamet sad boy montage we all need in our lives, and it’s made even better by a little bit he does afterwards where he asks if he can read the sad speech he’s had in his pocket for years, only to find out the show instead picked Kenan Thompson to give a speech. The moment provides us with the best reaction face yet, and you can watch it all below…

Timothée Chalamet Monologue - SNL - YouTube Watch On

Part of what has made Chalamet so successful the past few years is how relatable he feels to so many groups of people. He’s long been a darling amongst hardcore film fans who appreciate many of the daring and emotionally complicated roles he’s chosen. He's long been a favorite of red carpet fashion fans. At the same time, he appeared on ESPN’s College Gameday earlier this year, and he was so good one of our editors wrote an article about how he could do it as a career. There’s just something authentic about him, no matter what he’s doing, and that really comes off here, as he’s essentially ripping on himself and having the best time with it.

Fortunately, it’s possible he might not be an awards show loser for much longer. He’s now officially a two-time Oscar nominee thanks to his turn as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, and he’s definitely in play for a possible win. The Brutalist lead Adrien Brody is the odds on favorite, at least according to Gold Derby, but he’s right there and could finally take home a major trophy. What a special moment that would be. If not, at least we’ll all have another sad boy face to add to a future supercut reaction compiling all his losses.

And at least, even if he loses, Chalamet will have his Dune popcorn bucket to keep him company. If you’re not in the loop on that magic, you’ve been missing out. Chalamet, of course, plays the lead and fans can’t get enough of the franchise, but they were more than weirded out when they saw its custom popcorn bucket and it looked a lot more NSFW than expected. Many quickly took to social to unload about how it looks like a sex toy. Chalamet himself agrees and joked that he keeps it under his bed. The madness inspired other movies to go really NSFW with their popcorn buckets, and I’m hyped to see it’s still inspiring jokes on SNL.

If you haven’t watched Timothée Chalamet’s whole SNL episode, I’d highly advise you do it. As always, he’s game for utter madness, including a sketch where he dresses up as a dog and talks about the things he likes to hump. There's also a terrific Lin-Manuel Miranda cameo. Chalamet will for sure be back to host at some point in the future, and I’d be willing to bet a lot of money he’ll be back for a lot of awards shows too. At some point, he'll probably even win.