Viral Video Of Timothée Chalamet On ESPN’s College GameDay Has Me Thinking He Could Jump From Acting To Sports Commentating

It’s fair to say Timothée Chalamet is a young man of many talents. Obviously, he can act, as he’s put in stellar performances in a plethora of films. He can also sing, as evidenced by his work in the 2024 movie schedule entry A Complete Unknown, in which he plays Bob Dylan. What has me most surprised right now, though, is the fact that the A-lister knows how to talk about sports. In fact, the video of his recent appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay is so good that it has me convinced Chalamet could make the jump to commentating.

The 28-year-old actor has been in the midst of a press tour for the highly anticipated A Complete Unknown and made some time to join the crew of the aforementioned talk show. On the ESPN program, the Dune star served as a guest picker, making his selections for the winners of the day’s collegiate football games. Whenever someone does that, they have to come correct, and it certainly seems like the Oscar nominee definitely conducted the necessary research. Check out the TikTok clip down below:

Don’t get me wrong. I’ve never been under the impression that Timothée Chalamet is some kind of sports novice. However, I’m downright flabbergasted to hear him discuss college football like this. It’s honestly hard to tell whether he’s just using his stellar acting chops here. Despite that, I’m just as impressed as other fans who’ve been commenting on the post. Chalamet even received some words of support from fellow actor Glen Powell. The Twisters star – who’s an avid fan of the Texas Longhorns – posted the following to his Instagram story:

(Image credit: Instagram)

So I may be mostly joking when I say that the Call Me by Your Name alum could actually become an analyst at some point, though it’s hard not to be impressed by this viral video. He certainly has the presence and seems to be more than holding his own alongside College GameDay’s more seasoned panelists. Also, that mustache the actor is sporting just makes him look all the more legitimate, if I’m being honest.

More on Timothée Chalamet (Image credit: Warner Bros. ) Timothée Chalamet Totally Crashed A Timothée Chalamet Look-Alike Contest, And The Video Is Great

Alas, the chances of Timothée Chalamet making such a career change seem slim to none, especially given how much success he’s seen over the past year. This year alone, the New York-born star marked the release of the critically acclaimed Dune: Part Two (which is available to stream with a Max subscription ). A Complete Unknown has already garnered positive reviews via early reactions on social media. Funny enough, Chalamet booked a sports film earlier this year in the form of Josh Safdie’s’ Marty Supreme.

Considering that I’m more of a basketball fan than a football devotee, I’d now love to see the Wonka star try his hand at some NBA or college b-ball commentary. It wouldn’t be all that surprising if he were to crush that as well, given his turn on ESPN. The odds of that happening may be slim but, given his NY roots, I’m going to hold onto the hope that the actor jumps onto a Knicks broadcast at some point and provides even more thoughtful sports commentary.

ESPN’s College GameDay airs from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET on Saturdays, and you’ll definitely want to keep tuning in as the regular season winds down and the bowl and championship games begin. Also, be sure to check out A Complete Unknown when it opens in theaters on December 25, and you can check out some of Timothée Chalamet’s best movies in the meantime.