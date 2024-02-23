A Timeline Of Timothée Chalamet's Best Red Carpet Looks

Whenever Timothée Chalamet steps onto a red carpet, you know you are about to witness a major fashion moment. Much like his fellow Dune: Part Two cast member, Zendaya, the young actor loves pushing the boundaries of fashion and curating looks that fit with the film he’s promoting.

So, with the absolutely incredible looks the Oscar nominee has been rocking to promote his film on the 2024 movie schedule , and considering his catalog of epic fits from over the years, let’s take a look at the timeline of Timothée Chalamet’s best red carpet looks.

(Image credit: Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Timothée Chalamet And Zendaya Show Off Their Fashion Power At Dune’s Venice Premiere

While Timothée Chalamet has always had good style, he cemented himself as a fashion icon during Dune’s press tour in 2021. He’s explained that Zendaya has inspired his style and how he approaches what he wears, and that started when they collaborated on the sci-fi epic.

In this look, Chalamet stood among the Dune cast wearing a tailored sequined Haider Ackermann look, per W Magazine . Complimenting the set he wore a few silver rings, his signature black sunglasses and a pair of black leather boots, which are a staple for him.

Overall, this look was fairly simple, yet so chic, and it proved (once again) why Timothée Chalamet is a legend when it comes to style.

(Image credit: Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures)

Timothée Chalamet Rocks A Mushroom Suit To Dune’s Photocall In London

Proving that he’s not afraid of a bold fashion moment and a loud pattern, Timothée Chalamet showed up to Dune’s London photocall in 2021 wearing a custom Stella McCartney suit (per W Magazine ) that was ivory with light blue mushroom details.

Letting the pattern speak for itself, Chalamet kept it simple by pairing the suit with white boots.

Honestly, this look is daring and gorgeous, and it paired perfectly with the London backdrop behind him. Dune’s first press tour showed off Chalamet’s range when it comes to his style, and this ensemble helped solidify that.

(Image credit: Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Timothée Chalamet Goes Shirtless At The 2022 Oscars

Something I adore about Timothée Chalamet’s style is how bold it is, and that element was on full display at the 2022 Oscars. This wasn’t the actor’s first rodeo at the biggest night in movies – he was nominated in 2018 for Call Me By Your Name and Little Women received multiple nominations in 2020 – and he was there to present one of the 2022 Oscar winners . For the event, he rocked a short sequined black jacket with black trousers and black leather boots. However, the look left people in awe because the actor went shirtless under the jacket.

The cropped jacket was sparkly with lace details, and it was made by Louis Vuitton, per People . He accessorized with a silver pendant necklace and a shorter silver chain.

Overall, it was a stunning and edgy fit that also had the elegance required for an event like the Academy Awards.

(Image credit: Photo by Maria Moratti/Getty Images)

Timothée Chalamet Stuns In A Backless Red Number

Easily, one of Timothée Chalamet's most stunning looks was his backless red number from 2022’s Venice Film Festival. He was there for the premiere of his film Bones & All, which marked his second collaboration with Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, and when he stepped onto the red carpet in this red look, jaws dropped.

The sleeveless, backless Haider Ackermann red top was flowy and complimented by a red tie around his neck. He paired that with matching red trousers by Ackermann, black boots and Ray-Ban sunglasses.

To this day, this is one of Chalamet’s most memorable ensembles, and it was the perfect fit for the Bones & All premiere.

(Image credit: Photo by Shin Ishikawa/Getty Images for Warner Brothers)

Timothée Chalamet Wears A Lilac Jumpsuit To Wonka’s Tokyo Premiere

Taking inspiration from the titular chocolatier he played in the well-reviewed Wonka , Timothée Chalamet attended the Tokyo premiere in a glossy lilac custom Prada shirt and pant set, according to The Cut . To top the look off, he paired it with silver jewelry and white boots, overall creating a whimsical yet punk-rock ensemble.

Like his Dune co-star Zendaya, Chalamet has started to regularly coordinate his outfits with the film he’s promoting. When it was time to talk about playing Willy Wonka, he was seen rocking candy-colored suits and inventive outfits, like the one above.

This lilac look was daring and super fun, and one of the highlights from his catalog of Wonka fits.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Timothée Chalamet Goes For His Signature Punk Rock Style At Dune: Part Two’s London Premiere

Mixing his signature punk rock style with the sci-fi elements of Dune, Timothée Chalamet attended the London premiere of Dune: Part Two in a sick set made up of silver pants and a black T-shirt. If it hasn’t become clear yet, Chalamet has an affinity for Haider Ackermann’s work, and the designer created this custom look for him specifically, according to his Instagram .

Along with the silver pants and black shirt, Chalamet also wore black boots black sunglasses and a dazzling silver necklace. Overall, it was a casual yet chic ensemble, and not to mention, it complimented Zendaya’s showstopping vintage Mugler metal look perfectly.

(Image credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images)

Timothée Chalamet And Zendaya Twin At Dune: Part Two’s Seoul Event

Continuing to absolutely kill his looks on the press tour for the critically acclaimed Dune: Part Two alongside his co-star Zendaya, the two of them showed up to a Seoul press conference wearing matching jumpsuits from South Korean designer Juun.J. Both went for a totally monochrome look, with the Chani actress rocking the light pink suit with a pair of matching Louboutin heels, and the Paul Atreides actor wearing chunky Chelsea boots to match his light blue ensemble. They also both accessorized with a simple silver chain.

Overall, ever since Dune, these two have proven to be kindred fashion spirits, and this matching look took that to a whole new level.

As you can see, Timothée Chalamet has more than proven himself as a fashion icon. He’s constantly pushing the boundaries and evolving his style, while also rocking his signature pieces, like those boots and black sunglasses. And as he keeps releasing more movies, we can’t wait to see what he wears next!