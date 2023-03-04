East New York: Watch Jimmy Smits' Suarez Get Some Complicated Family News In New Episode Clip

East New York wasted no time in becoming a new primetime hit for CBS when it debuted in the 2022 TV premiere lineup , and the drama is still going strong in the new year. While fans already got the good news of a full-season order , the East New York characters don’t always have quite as much to celebrate. In fact, a new exclusive clip for the episode that will air on Sunday, March 5 reveals Suarez (Jimmy Smits) getting some complicated family news after an unexpected visit from his mother (Rose Bianco). Check out the clip above for a peek at what Suarez is facing!

While fans will have to tune in to CBS on March 5 for the full context of what’s happening with Suarez in the new episode, the fact that the episode is called “Family Tithes” could well tie into his storyline after this visit with his mom. He wasn’t as alarmed by the news that his brother’s church is being sold as his mother expected; if anything, I’d say that he looked more relieved that nothing bigger was wrong!

After trying to explain that the Diocese has been making changes with the churches and there’s nothing he can do to stop it, Suarez agreed to call his brother… and after some further prompting from his mom, he agreed to go visit his brother. Seriously, is it any wonder that “Family Tithes” fits this episode? The description from CBS sheds a little further light by revealing that he’ll try to help his brother with a challenging situation. Whether or not he’s successful remains to be seen, but at least the wait for the episode isn’t much longer.

East New York marks Jimmy Smits’ big return to network television after starring in NBC’s Bluff City Law, which lasted for one season back in 2019 . Although the new police procedural was not on the list of shows that CBS recently renewed , the show seems to have a lot of territory to explore. Plus, East New York has been successful in more than one ratings category, which can’t be said for all freshman series.

As far back as November, the show helped CBS land 17 of the 25 top-rated network television programs. CBS also announced toward the end of 2022 that East New York is the #2 show in Nielsen ratings with African American audiences. As the Sunday night lead-in to NCIS: Los Angeles ( now in its final season ), it has been a first-season success story. Plus, based on the new episode clip, there’s more to look forward to when it comes to the Suarez family!