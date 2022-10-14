Easy SNL Halloween Costumes And How To Buy Them

Halloween can be an overwhelming task. Trying to put costumes together either brings people immense joy or absolute dread. If you are like me and live in the dread camp, I have a solution for you. The classic comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live has nearly 50 years of hilarious characters that make for great Halloween costumes, and lots of them are super easy to put together.

With a ton of SNL’s popular sketches that get millions of views, there are plenty of costume ideas that are recognizable, funny and easy. I’ve put together five unique and easy options for you.

(Image credit: NBC)

The Yeet Skirt Guys

Timothée Chalamet may have left fans swooning with his impersonation of Harry Styles , but the sketch of his that I love, and that will inspire a great costume, is the Yeet Skirt guys. This costume was popular last year, and I feel like will be a great one for years to come. Chalamet and Pete Davidson play two rappers, who are not good at their jobs and their main lyric is, you guessed it, “Yeet” and “Skirt.”

Even though Pete Davidson left SNL last season, this sketch should live on forever as a staple Halloween costume. All you need is a sweat suit, some accessories and your rapping skills.

(Image credit: The Lonely Island)

The Lonely Island

Another super easy, music-related SNL costume is to be the dudes of The Lonely Island. By following this simple guide, you can dress like The Lonely Island in their best videos like “I’m On A Boat” or “YOLO.” Honestly, the most important part of pulling off this fit is knowing the lyrics to your favorite Lonely Island songs.

(Image credit: NBC)

The Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started A Conversation With At A Party

Put on a pink party dress and your best Valley Girl accent, and you’ll be this iconic Cecily Strong character. Every so often she would show up on Weekend Update to talk with (more like call out) Seth Meyers. The trick, though, is to do the accent, but don’t actually be the girl people wish they hadn’t started a conversation with at the party.

Bonus points if you also grab:

Origami bird (that's Spanish for goose)

(Image credit: NBC)

Target Lady

Enthusiasm and a red vest is really all you need to pull off Kristen Wiig’s Target Lady. Her character would excitedly check out customers at Target in the 2010s, and it’s hilarious. While you don’t need a bowl cut, it would for sure help sell the look. However, I think as long as you have the vest and the hand gestures, you’ll be good to go.

(Image credit: NBC)

Vance From What's Up With That

This one might be a bit of a deeper cut, but for those who get it, it’s hilarious. Vance is the guy in the background of the “What’s Up With That” sketches. Jason Sudeikis, now of Ted Lasso fame, plays the background dancer, and he’s hysterical. Bust out the tracksuit and the moves, and you’ll be ready to rock a Halloween party with this easy costume.

Don't be like everyone and be Ted Lasso; be Vance instead!

(Image credit: NBC)

Mom Jeans

While mom jeans have come back into style, this sketch shows the jeans off in a funny way and makes for a great costume. So grab a pair of mom jeans, hike them up as far as you can and do the little dance that Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler do in the early 2000s sketch.

You'll really be pulling off the mom look if you add:

