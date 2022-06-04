Eddie Van Halen's Son Wolfgang Slams TV Doc About The Rock Legend With No Less Than Four F-Bombs

In the wake of a celebrity’s death, there tends to be a flood of documentaries focusing on their life and death. Some have the family's approval while others face criticism for being unauthorized, such as the upcoming television documentary about the late Van Halen guitarist and rock icon Eddie Van Halen. A Reelz documentary focusing on his last hours alive has come against great scrutiny from the late musician’s family. His son Wolfgang Van Halen hopped on social media to slam it with no fewer than four f-bombs.

Only two years have passed since the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer died from cancer at age 67. The Reelz Channel medical docuseries Autopsy is set to air an episode about his final hours before his passing. The younger Van Halen took to Twitter to let everyone know how he feels about the unauthorized episode with a string of f-bombs. He wrote:

Fuck [Reelz Channel], fuck everyone that works on this show, and fuck you if you watch it. Fucking disgusting trying to glamorize someone’s death from cancer. Pathetic and heartless.

Well, that’s how you tell someone off! Two years removed from his father's death, the wounds are seemingly still fresh for Wolfgang Van Halen. The Reelz episode is shedding an unauthorized light on the man who was not only his father, but also his bandmate. Having an doc speaking on such a sensitive family matter without his loved ones’ permission seemed to cross a line. The younger Van Halen was so incensed that he even cursed out potential viewers.

Unfortunately, dissuading any viewers from watching the TV documentary may have drawn more attention to the episode. His post might pique his followers' or Van Halen fans’ interest to see why the young musician was so angry at the network and the medical investigation series. Only time will tell if viewers tune in to learn about the elder Van Halen’s unexpected death. Generating viewer interest in the episode obviously wasn't the music legend's son's intent.

Thankfully, Van Halen’s son has the outpouring of tributes from fans and friends to recall fond memories of his dad. Of course, the rock legend wouldn’t be the first (or last) musician to be the subject of an unsanctioned documentary (just ask Alanis Morissette and Britney Spears). Hopefully, the late guitarist will get the authorized documentary or biopic he deserves someday. He certainly has a strong enough legacy and list of achievements to earn the focus of a legitimate special.

In the meantime, if you want to see some authorized rock documentaries, there are some amazing live music docs and great ones about iconic Black music artists, including Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner, to watch. You can also find out what new and returning TV shows are premiering this summer.