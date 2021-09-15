Alanis Morissette Slams The HBO Documentary About The Making Of Her Iconic Album Jagged Little Pill
Music documentaries are nothing new with iconic musicians. Take rock queen Tina Turner and pop superstar Janet Jackson, who have headlined their own. Now music superstar Alanis Morissette has added her name to the list. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of her seminal album Jagged Little Pill, Morissette decided to participate in a documentary titled Jagged. Despite his initial cooperation with filmmaker Alison Klayman, the “You Oughta Know” singer wasn’t satisfied with the results. The rock star decided to speak out against the HBO feature documentary.
As the anticipated documentary was set to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, the press noticed the Jagged Little Pill songstress wasn’t present. According to Deadline, Alanis Morissette decided to let her fans know as to why she wasn’t taking part in Jagged's premiere. In an official statement, the iconic rock star revealed why she backed away from the HBO documentary.
Alanis Morissette appeared to be bothered by the documentary’s subject matter. It seemed as if some things in Jagged didn’t sit well with her. Morissette’s words painted a scenario of her trust being betrayed after filming was done. She seemed disappointed by the film, especially when celebrating a special occasion.
Alanis Morissette wasn’t quite done airing out her grievances about the Jagged Little Pill documentary. According to the rock star, she felt taken advantage of by Alison Klayman and HBO. Morissette opened up about her issues about the director and the documentary’s take on her story.
The rock singer seemed to hint at there being more to her story than what was portrayed in Klayman’s work. Along with her displeasure with certain parts, Morissette appeared to be busy with her music career. At least, Alanis Morissette didn’t hate all of the Jagged documentary. While the “Ironic” singer may not stand behind the documentary, fans may get some joy from the 25th-anniversary documentary when it arrives on HBO and HBO Max on Nov. 19.
