Email ABC Sent Staffers After T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Exit Has Leaked

After months of speculation regarding the alleged workplace affair between GMA3 ’s Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes , the saga has seemingly come to an end. It was reported last week that the hosts would not be returning to their posts, and a spokesperson backed that news up with an official statement. Though it wasn’t verified in the statement, it’s also been reported that the two media personalities signed formal exit agreements as well. As is customary in situations like these, an internal message was also sent to employees at ABC News. Now, that email – which came from the company president – has leaked.

ABC’s Kim Godwin provided updates over the last few months regarding the handling of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s purported romance. She previously stated that a decision wouldn’t be made on their corporate futures until an internal investigation into the matter was completed. Per TMZ , it was on Friday that she finally sent out an email, letting her colleagues know that she and the higher-ups had “reached a decision about T.J. and Amy.” The head honcho would go on to discuss the “distraction” that affected the company for months and shared some words of encouragement to those who work at the corporation:

I know that this has been a distraction for so many of us, but let's not forget all the great work that continues to make ABC News the #1 news network in America, and that's because of you. I want to thank you again for your patience and professionalism during this time.

If prior reports are to be believed, the exec’s message was much-needed. Insiders previously claimed that the GMA staff was blaming Kim Godwin for the prolonged investigation. One source went as far as to say just a few days ago that “morale is at an all-time low.” It’s also been said that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s co-stars did not expect them to return.

Kim Godwin’s memo also included the widely released statement that was given by the spokesperson. Additionally, she stated that decisions regarding the future anchors of GMA3 and 20/20 will be announced at a later date. Rumors regarding the embattled anchors’ supposed successors have been flying for some time now. Earlier this month, it was alleged that DeMarco Morgan – who’s been filling in for T.J. Holmes since he was removed from the air – could be a prime candidate. Of course, we’ll just have to wait and see how the network chooses to move forward.

What’s also unclear is what lies ahead for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes now that they’ve officially vacated their high-profile gigs. As of this writing, the terms of their exit deals have also not been revealed, though some legal analysts speculated ahead of time that they could cost ABC a pretty penny. Just this weekend, one insider did allege that the company was looking to dig up dirt on Robach in an attempt to lessen her payout. Considering all parties reached agreements, one would think that the two stars were, at least, mostly satisfied with how the mediation ultimately shook out.

With the dust finally settling, it’s probably safe to assume that Kim Godwin and ABC News can now truly return to business as usual. Viewers will likely be waiting intently to learn who takes over the two major vacancies at GMA3 as well. Time will also tell whether or not the resolution and subsequent email will light a fire under the staff.