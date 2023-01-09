How The Rest Of The GMA Cast Reportedly Feels About The Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Affair And Suspension

It’s been over a month since the apparent workplace romance between GMA3 co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes came to light, and ABC is still feeling the ramifications . At present, both of the TV personalities remain off the air, as the network conducts its investigation into the matter. All the while, a number of people have shared their thoughts on Holmes and Robach’s relationship via social media, though other stars at the news company have shied away from commenting. However, a report dropped some details on how the other GMA cast members reportedly feel about their colleagues’ affair and suspension.

A portion of the speculation surrounding the relationship between T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach has to do with how it has reportedly affected the atmosphere around ABC News. This latest purported information, which comes by way of a source for Us Weekly , alleges that the rest of the staff isn’t particularly pleased with how things went down. They even go so far as to say that the pair’s co-workers “feel betrayed” by them. The individual also claimed that employees have less-than-optimistic thoughts about Robach and Holmes’ work with the company moving forward:

The cast and crew are not on their side. They believe they won’t come back — that they will be demoted or leave ABC altogether.

In November, photos showed the two anchors cuddling up with one another, and both were pulled from their daily broadcast a week later. The news came to light only months after the two reportedly separated from their respective spouses. In the weeks that followed, more purported details on their romance reached the surface. It’s also been alleged that T.J. Holmes – who is divorcing Marilee Fiebig after 12 years of marriage – had an affair with a producer before getting involved with Amy Robach. Sources also claim that Holmes had a third affair with another ABC employee.

Weeks ago, a report alleged that the fling between the GMA3: What You Need to Know hosts was an open secret . Us Weekly’s source also suggests that at least a portion of their co-workers knew what was going on and that this fact has allegedly become a source of contention:

Some on set are saying they can’t come back because it’s not fair. Those who knew something was going on feel they were keeping a secret they shouldn’t have been keeping.

Of course, it’s definitely not surprising that ABC employees have not gone on the record to discuss the controversy. It’s been alleged, however, that longtime company man David Muir and other bigwigs aren’t happy , with Muir specifically wanting “no part” in the drama. The View’s Joy Behar and Sara Haines did seem to weigh in on the affair, though they didn’t name anyone specifically. And outside of the alphabet network, veteran CBS journalist Gayle King threw in her two cents , calling it a “very messy and very sloppy” situation.