Sounds Like GMA May Already Have A Potential Replacement Lined Up For T.J. Holmes After All

As we round out the second week of the 2023 TV schedule , the investigation at ABC regarding Good Morning America’s T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach continues. Following the two anchors being pulled from the GMA3 broadcast , rumors have swirled about who would replace them if they are fired. Now, it seems the morning news show might have a replacement in mind for T.J. Holmes.

According to Page Six , ABC is reportedly looking to hire DeMarco Morgan to replace Holmes. Morgan, who previously worked at CBS2 in Los Angeles, has been filling in for Holmes on GMA3 since he was taken off the air. Now, sources are reporting that this temporary job may become a full-time position for the journalist.

(Image credit: KCAL News)

Per the report, DeMarco was spotted at a media mixer in New York City, and he was seen talking with Cat Mckenzie, a GMA3 producer. It was reported to Page Six that people were “congratulating” him and telling him he was doing good work. A source, that the article referred to as a “spy” at the party, said:

A lot of [people] were giving him a lot of praise, and he seemed very happy. He was the first to arrive and one of the last to leave.

The anchor has been filling in for Holmes for a while now along with Rhiannon Ally, who has been in for Robach. The report states that ABC is happy with the two's work, and their “ratings have been steady.” Apparently, a source also believes while the two don’t have the chemistry their predecessors have, that’s because:

DeMarco and Rhiannon aren’t screwing on the weekend and then coming to work on Monday, so, of course, they’re not going to have the same energy as T.J. and Amy.

Throughout the last few months following the news about Holmes and Robachs’ alleged affair and eventual suspension from GMA, it’s been reported that people who work on the broadcast and at ABC are extremely unhappy about the situation. One report said that the “ cast and crew are not on their side .”

A source also said in the Page Six article that there has not been a decision made about if Holmes and Robach will return, explaining no one knows what will happen, and that:

A decision hasn’t been made yet. There can’t be a new anchor if a decision hasn’t been made. Their names are still on the show.

However, while nothing is “definitive,” insiders say it’s highly “unlikely” that Holmes and Robach will return to GMA. In the most recent report about whether the anchors would be fired, a source said there are “no grounds to fire them.” It’s also been reported in the last week that if the GMA veterans are fired, Holmes and Robach are allegedly ready to take ABC to court .

While it’s still very unclear if Holmes and Robach will be fired, it is apparent that the two aren’t hiding their relationship , as they spent the holidays traveling together.

It will be interesting to see how this all shakes out and if Holmes and Robach return to GMA3, or if DeMarco sticks around and becomes a permanent anchor of the Good Morning America segment.