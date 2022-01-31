How Euphoria's Eric Dane Felt About Giving Cal's Big Monologue With His ‘Penis Hanging Out’

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Euphoria Season 2.

Euphoria has shocked fans more times than Maddy Perez has stabbed a frenemy with her razor-sharp eyeliner. However, the fourth episode of Season 2 of the Emmy-winning series featured a particularly scathing monologue that forced Cal Jacobs to bare both his soul and his nether regions. Some actors might be nervous to face such a challenge, but Eric Dane was more than ready to deliver a monologue with his ‘penis hanging out.’

Euphoria's Eric Dane discussed the intense scene that caught Cal with his pants down, during an interview with TV Line. One could say that the show's nudity is simply included for shock value , but the actor revealed that this instance was entirely purposeful. He explained:

No, I thought it was fun. Let’s call it what it is: Cal saying all these things with his penis hanging out [Laughs], it just shows how fucking gone he is…He’s totally unhinged and the absurdity of the moment is where he finds the humor. And what he’s about to do. He’s cracked a little bit.

Just how cracked is Cal? Before his indecent exposure, he staggers through his front door and begins to urinate right there in his foyer. And unlike a wasted high schooler, the move was totally intentional. Eric Dane took the time to clarify:

Right, but he intentionally did that. The high school version, you walk in and you think you’re in the bathroom and you do it!

But the biggest question of the night had nothing to do with the actual content of Cal’s revelation (and anyway, we been knew). Rather, fans were inquiring about the authenticity of a certain body part. Never fear: Eric Dane cleared it up. He said:



Oh yeah. It’s a prosthetic again. It has to be. I don’t know if I would last 15, 16 takes if it were real.

Imagine delivering such an involved monologue not once, not twice, but fifteen times. Prosthetic penis notwithstanding, that’s some major commitment from Eric Dane. Although, to be fair, it’s not the first time a prosthetic member has been used on Euphoria - it’s not even the first time Eric Dane has made use of such a device , nor is the only extreme example of the show’s graphic nudity .

But where does Cal go from here? It’s hard to say. Now that he’s quite literally bared it all, it would be difficult to imagine any scenario where Marsha doesn’t end the relationship. Eric Dane himself said that she was “blindsided and clobbered” by Cal’s explosive speech. That being said, there are still three Jacobs children to contend with. And it’s much easier to rip a family portrait off the wall and triumphantly stride into the night than it is to wake up the next day and deal with the consequences of a drunken revelation.