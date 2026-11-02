Another DWTS Pro Will Be Missing Tonight (But This Time HR Isn’t Involved)

Dancing with the Stars will be without one of its pros on Disney Night, but there's no drama involving Carrie Ann Inaba. Adele Zaikman is going to sit out this episode on the 2026 TV schedule, and she's really bummed about it. As viewers wait to see their favorite Disney songs and who gets sent home, Zaikman will be watching at home with the rest of us. While it's not due to a suspension like what happened with Val Chmerkovskiy, it is because of an illness.

Why Adele Zaikman Won't Be On Dancing With The Stars Disney Night

Adele Zaikman will miss Dancing with the Stars because she's feeling "unwell." The dancer revealed this on her Instagram Stories and sent the following message to the rest of the cast ahead of the episode:

I'm sadly feeling unwell and won't be performing in the opening number on Dancing With The Stars tomorrow. I'm so sad to miss a show day, but I'll be taking this time to take care of myself. Sending so much love to everyone on that ballroom floor. I'll be cheering you on from home.

As mentioned, Zaikman was scheduled to be a part of the opening dance number, which, based on rehearsals posted by Bach Scoop, will be a number from The Greatest Showman. I'm once again baffled by Disney Night featuring a musical that is not explicitly a Disney movie, but I digress.

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What DWTS Pros Do When They're Eliminated

While the pros participating on Dancing with the Stars often get the spotlight, those eliminated still have plenty to do. Adele Zaikman and others usually help prepare the opening dance numbers or transition pieces while the competitors prepare for their routines.

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In addition to that, the DWTS pros often help out with the TikTok Live show and can even help those still in the competition with their routines. Brandon Armstrong's wife even joked once that pro dancers would get busier when they're eliminated, which might explain why Adele Zaikman is so apologetic. Her absence could make for some last-minute changes, but I imagine the show will come together all the same.

Disney Night is a beloved episode each season on Dancing with the Stars, and it just got a bit bigger in Season 35. The show will welcome Cynthia Erivo as a guest star, and she'll be giving her input on the dance routines. I'll be curious to see how she scores competitors, and if we'll see any more 10s handed out.

Another way this night stands out is that there's an emphasis of Disney on Broadway. As such, we have the aforementioned nods to The Greatest Showman and Hamilton. I'm sure there will also be a nod or two at Wicked, given Erivo sitting in on all of the performances. All that aside, though, let's just hope Adele Zaikman gets well soon (and not just for the sake of the show, of course).

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Catch Dancing with the Stars on ABC tonight, Monday, November 2nd, at 8 p.m. ET, and the show also streams live on Disney+. Take note of the start time, as Tuesday will be Election Day, which means people won't be able to vote ten times per candidate!