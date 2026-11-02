Madelaine Petsch And Camila Mendes' 'Real Housewives Of Bedrock' Flintstones Fits Won Halloween For Me

Every Halloween, I think I've seen the year's best celebrity costume, and then somebody comes along and changes my mind. And while there's plenty keeping me entertained on the 2026 TV schedule , former Riverdale stars Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes just gave me a fictional show I'd absolutely watch. Petsch and Mendes spent Halloween dressed as Wilma Flintstone and Betty Rubble, respectively, and their ridiculously glamorous photo shoot has me wishing The Real Housewives of Bedrock were an actual series I could binge.

Petsch and Mendes shared the pictures in a joint Instagram post on Halloween, captioning them "The Real Housewives of Bedrock," complete with a bone emoji. Amber Asaly shot the photos, and they look like promotional stills for the most unhinged Bravo spinoff imaginable. Prehistoric sets, dramatic side-eyes, and enough attitude suggest somebody's about to get kicked out of the Bedrock country club. Seriously, take a look:

Since Andy Cohen recently teased the possibility of more Real Housewives cities , I think somebody should put Bedrock on the list. Seriously, who’s Flintmobile’s stone log rollers do I gotta buff to get this thing greenlit?

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Petsch nails Wilma's signature look: red curls piled high, a white one-shoulder dress with a jagged hem, and those enormous pearls. Mendes, meanwhile, makes a fantastic Betty in a blue dress, matching hair bow and sleek dark bob. They've kept the recognizable Flintstones details while giving everything a glossy, fashion-editorial makeover. I'd genuinely love to see the rest of their imaginary cast.

The photos are where the joke really takes off. In one, Betty leans over to whisper something into Wilma's ear, while Wilma looks appropriately scandalized. Another pic shows them posing with champagne glasses, and there are shots of the pair lounging among rocky scenery lifted from the cartoon. They even brought two little white dogs into the mix. I'm not sure what the dogs have to do with prehistoric suburbia, I suppose its hard to secure a tiny dino on short notice, so I’m glad the pups got an invite.

As much as I love the outfits, someone in the Instagram comments deserves a gold star for the funniest response to the entire shoot. User @herecomesjoey wrote:

RIP CW, you would’ve greenlit this show by Monday morning 😭👌🏽🔥😍

I've always had a soft spot for how the 1994 live-action Flintstones movie brought Bedrock to life , and these costumes have that same wonderfully ridiculous attention to detail. Only this time, Wilma and Betty look ready for a Bravo reunion special.

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They don’t really produce their own original series anymore, but the CW is still on the air, and I laughed harder than I probably should have. Considering these two spent seven seasons on Riverdale, a show that got increasingly bizarre right up through its series finale , a CW-style Flintstones drama feels almost plausible. I can already hear the trailer voice-over: "In Bedrock, everybody has something to hide."

Of course, Petsch and Mendes have a history of taking Halloween costumes very seriously. Just last year, they dressed as Kim Possible and Shego , proving that transforming into beloved cartoon characters is becoming something of an annual tradition for these two. Before that, they joined fellow Riverdale alum Lili Reinhart to dress as the Gotham City Sirens for Halloween , after previously transforming into the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus. This year's costume is a duo rather than a trio, but Reinhart still showed up in the comments with a perfect one-word endorsement: "Icons." I can't argue with her.

What really sells these pictures for me is how completely the actresses commit to the bit. They look ready to feud over a dinner-party seating chart carved into a stone tablet. Unfortunately, The Real Housewives of Bedrock isn't a real series. For now, it's an excellent Halloween photo shoot and another reminder that Petsch and Mendes know how to have fun together long after Riverdale ended. But if anybody wants to commission a pilot, I expect a reunion special hosted by a particularly exhausted Fred Flintstone.