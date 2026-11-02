We're Only Two Days Out From Halloween, But It's Already 'SKIMSmas' For The Kardashians

Now that the spooky season has officially ended, a certain celebrity family is already decked out in their favorite Christmas attire and bringing in a stylish cheer that’ll last until New Year. The Kardashian-Jenner brood have traded scary movies and creepy costumes for a holiday campaign that brought (nearly) the whole family together. Just two days out from Halloween, the stars are already bringing what they call "SKIMSmas" to the forefront.

This isn’t the first time the famous sisters have come right out of Halloween launching a Christmas-themed campaign for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand. A few years ago, they did a whole photoshoot with a polar bear , and this year fans have been treated to a 1970s inspired vintage photoshoot for the brand's 2026 Holiday Shop that brought Kim together with her sisters, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, and half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Khloé shared her portion of the campaign on Instagram, and honestly, this is hitting me in my holiday feels:

I’m just loving the nostalgia in the campaign, especially with Khloé’s red and white onesie, paired perfectly with white gloves and boots. There’s a "kid on Christmas" feel to the video due to her sneaking up on Santa and shaking presents under the tree. (Also, don’t think I didn’t catch her being a little Grinch-y by mimicking two of the Dr. Seuss character's iconic moves.)

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However, while Kardashian was distracting herself from Halloween, I was almost distracted by Dick Van Dyke's voice. The media personality’s post features a few lines from Mary Poppins. In the 1964 movie, Van Dyke stops his performance of his “One Man Band” to sing that he feels “like somethin’ is brewin’ and ‘bout to begin.” Now, the change in the wind that he feels signals the return of Julie Andrews’ titular nanny, but Kardashian is using the beloved lyrics to signal the return of Christmas. (An act usually done by Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”)

That aside, I’m also not the only one that’s loving this campaign. Fans have called it "cinematic," but what really caught my eye was a sweet comment from Khloé's mom, Kris Jenner:

The cutest Santa’s helper I ever did see 🎅🏽🤶

Kardashian is definitely giving Mrs. Claus vibes and is clearly having fun with the festive fashion. This is only the most recent stage in the Kardashian-Jenner fashion evolution we’ve seen this year. Just a few months ago, the sisters sported some summer-friendly looks and are now trading those in for some autumn-inspired attire. (Just check out Kim wearing a bunch of brown leather to promote the opening of a new SKIMS London store.)

I wasn’t expecting to skip straight to Christmas before the turkey’s even in the oven. However, I also shouldn’t be surprised by all this, as the Kardashians are known to indulge in fun, flirty and stylish seasonal campaigns.

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Kylie Jenner actually beat her sisters to the Christmas punch with a winter kissed cosmetic collection she promoted on her Instagram . The limited time collection features “four best-selling formulas, reimagined in the signature winter kissed pink.” Jenner even promoted the collection while wearing blush pink lingerie and a Christmas hat. She’s proving that, once again, she has a full Christmas dance card as she’s continuing to bring in the holiday cheer with products available through her KHY brand. The holiday wear features a black, white, pink, and olive color scheme for a more Kardashian/Jenner-esque aesthetic.