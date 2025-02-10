Euphoria Revealed The First Glimpse Of Zendaya In Season 3, And Fans Are Freaking Out

It’s been nearly three grueling years since Euphoria Season 2 ended , so you can imagine the excitement when it was finally announced that one of the best teen drama series would resume filming in 2025. Today marks another big milestone in the HBO series’ impending return, as the first image from Euphoria Season 3 has been released, and it’s of Zendaya’s character Rue. Suffice it to say, fans are freaking out.

Euphoria Season 2 ended with Rue getting clean and making amends with Lexi (Maude Apatow), even if she and her ex, Jules (Hunter Schafer), aren’t ready to move forward. What will Season 3 hold for Zendaya’s character? Can we glean any information from this first image released to social media ?

#Euphoria Season 3 is in production. pic.twitter.com/N8THlIwyWAFebruary 10, 2025

If HBO is trying to tell us that Euphoria’s next chapter is going to be dark, it’s doing a great job. Zendaya’s Rue Bennett is enveloped in shadows as she looks over her shoulder in a dark room. Even if the image itself doesn’t tell us much, it is proof positive that filming is, indeed, under way, and that alone was exciting for one X (Twitter) user, who exclaimed:

HELLOO WHAT HOW DIDNT THEY START FILMING LAST WEEK?

The fact that things are happening quickly bodes well for Euphoria fans, though Season 3 isn’t expected to be finished in time for the 2025 TV schedule . We may still have a year or so to wait, but that’s not dampening the spirits of fans who are just excited to see the first image of Rue. Other comments included:

Yup, looks like season 3 is going to be wild – Dboybruh

– Dboybruh Finally! Can't wait to see what drama unfolds in Season 3! – __Killswitch_

__Killswitch_ The world is healing – rasalistair

– rasalistair FINALLY 🥺🥺🥺 – Kamylaney

– Kamylaney After all the delays, Euphoria’s ready to bring the teenage angst back in style. – zeampzpvy

We may have photographic proof that Zendaya is back on set, but the majority of the Euphoria cast is also expected to return to HBO (and streaming with a Max subscription) for the third season. That includes Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Colman Domingo, Eric Dane and more.

Characters we won’t see include Elliot (played by Dominic Fike), Kat (Barbie Ferreira), Rue’s sister Gia, as Storm Reid confirmed her exit back in November, and Fez, after Angus Cloud’s tragic death at age 25.

The cast of Euphoria has had a couple of years to consider their characters' futures, but still not a lot is known about how or where the story is going to pick up. Given that it's been three years, fans should expect to see a time jump when Season 3 kicks off, and Zendaya said she was looking forward to seeing where Rue was on her sobriety journey, as well as what her classmates' lives look like post-graduation.

Things are certainly moving in the right direction, with Season 3 finally in production, but there's still plenty of time for fans to catch up or refresh their memory on everything surrounding the characters on Sam Levinson's drama. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Max.