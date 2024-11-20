As Euphoria Season 3 Filming Approaches, A Main Cast Member Reveals They Aren’t Returning: ‘I’m So, So Indebted To The Cast And The Crew'

It’s been two years since fans tuned in for new episodes of Euphoria, but the wait for Season 3 is almost over. Or at least, the wait for filming is almost over. After the HBO hit had delayed production numerous times, it was announced over the summer that Euphoria Season 3 was set to kick off production in January 2025. However, while most of the cast will be returning, Storm Reid has revealed she will not be reprising her role.

Reid starred in Euphoria as Gia Bennett, the younger sister of Zendaya’s Rue. Just like some of her fellow castmates, she’s been keeping busy during the hiatus, starring in projects like The Last of Us. But a return to Euphoria is not in the cards. While at the Governors Awards, the actress told Rotten Tomatoes that Gia is not coming back, but she also shared her excitement for the long-awaited season:

I’m very excited for Season 3. Unfortunately, Gia’s not returning for the third season. But I’m so, so indebted to the cast and the crew of that show, to HBO. Euphoria’s a really special thing, and I’m so glad that that’s a part of my legacy and that I was a part of such a cultural phenomenon. I’m forever grateful, forever indebted, and I can’t wait to see what Season 3 has in store. I’m very excited.

It’s disappointing that Reid won’t be returning, especially since her scenes with Zendaya were so heartwarming and powerful. However, I'm also just excited that she's still excited about what's to come.

The reason for Reid not reprising her role is unknown, as she did not dive into specifics. However, the impending time jump may have something to do with it. It was previously revealed that Euphoria Season 3 will jump ahead. As of now, not too much is known about it, and Zendaya’s recent update proved she didn’t know much about it either. So, there are truly a lot of question marks surrounding what's to come at the moment.

While we don't know much about the story that's to come, we do know who will and won't be there. Along with Reid, the Euphoria cast won't feature Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez after Season 2 gave her less screen time. Also, following Angus Cloud's death, people are waiting to see how the show will go without Fezco.

No other cast changes have been announced, with Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow among the expected actors to return. It wouldn’t be surprising if more casting changes were announced in the coming weeks as production prepares to start. However, hopefully, no one else leaves.

Whether Reid will still have a chance to return in the future is unclear. It does sound like she has no hatred toward Euphoria, so her exit likely had something to do with the story or the actress's schedule. It might be too early to think about future seasons, especially since it’s taking so long for Season 3, but one can always hope that Gia will come back.

A premiere date for Season 3 of Euphoria has not been revealed, but with filming starting in January, fans can probably expect it late on the 2025 TV schedule or in early 2026. Once filming does start, though, things will hopefully be moving fast and more details will be released, but people will have to remain patient, at least for now.