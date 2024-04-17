If And When Euphoria Season 3 Comes Together, Hunter Schafer Knows What She Wants For Jules

Jules, played by Hunter Schafer, is one of the most complex characters on HBO’s Euphoria. While Jules is known for her carefree personality and iconic glittery makeup look , Schafer’s character goes through a lot in the teen drama, and we want to know what happens to her next. Now, with Season 3 still up in the air, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes actress expressed her wishes for where we'll see her character when she returns to the HBO hit.

The character of Jules has been through it in Euphoria. In Season 1, we learned she had a tough upbringing with a mother going through addiction and sending her daughter to a psychiatric hospital after self-harming. Then as she got older, Jules got into a lot of trouble having sexual encounters with men she met online. Hunter Schafer’s role was smaller in Season 2, and it involved a love triangle between her, Rue, and Elliot. The Season 2 finale ended with Rue going her separate ways from Jules, and we need to know what happens next.

While we don't know much about Season 3 of Euphoria , there have been hints of a five-year time jump. This makes sense since the stars portraying the teens are now in their mid-20s and they don't really look like high schoolers anymore. Hunter Schafer spoke with Variety on the purple carpet at the GQ Global Creativity Awards about her wishes for Jules, saying that she hopes it’s been smooth sailing for Jules within those five years:

The past two seasons have been pretty rough on Jules. So I just hope she’s gotten to chill out and be a regular teenage girl.

I understand that you want to be able to portray carefree teen years with some fun compared to always dealing with heavy drama. Then again, Euphoria has always been known for its teen characters dealing with heavy topics beyond their years like addiction, mental illness, toxic relationships, self-harm, and more. Hopefully, all of these characters can catch a little break.

Hunter Schafer continued to say how much she misses everyone from the Euphoria cast, noting how everyone’s careers have been booming. With these booming careers, the question still lingers about whether or not we’ll actually get a third season of the HBO series. Filming was supposed to start last June until production was paused because of the WGA Writers Strike . After the strike ended, production reportedly was to resume, but it was delayed again by HBO last month due to series creator Sam Levinson leaving the scripts unfinished.

It doesn’t help that there’s a rumor that Euphoria might be canceled . If that’s true, I can understand why, because the cast is so incredibly busy it'd be hard to get them all together. Other than Hunter Schafer, stars like Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi have been reaching success with their own film projects and continue to keep themselves busy.

Jules may have had her struggles in the past two seasons of Euphoria, but hopefully, she can catch a break if Season 3 takes off. Until we know for sure what’s happening to the upcoming A24 show , the first two seasons of Euphoria are available to watch with a Max subscription .