Euphoria: 7 Questions We Have After The Season 2 Finale

Well, Euphoriacs, Season 2 of HBO’s hit fever dream is over. That doesn’t mean we don’t have questions - if anything, the final episode raised even more points to ponder .

Here’s seven of the biggest questions we have after the Euphoria Season 2 finale .

Doesn’t Rue Still Owe Laurie A Ton Of Money?

One of the craziest moments of Season 2 (and there were quite a few) was when Rue (Zendaya) took $10,000 worth of drugs from Laurie (Martha Kelly) with a promise to move the product. Problem was, Rue’s mom Leslie (Nika King) found the suitcase full of pills and tossed it, leaving Rue $10,000 in debt to a take-no-prisoners drug dealer. Viewers were expecting the consequences of Rue’s actions to catch up with her in the Season 2 finale, but there was no mention of Laurie or the money. The season ended with Rue revealing that she had managed to stay clean for the rest of the school year, and a picturesque shot of Zendaya walking down a lonely street.

Did Rue get off scot-free? Did Laurie pop out from behind a trash can and kidnap her the minute the cameras stopped rolling? Some fans have theorized that Laurie is actually involved in sex trafficking, and she could have given Rue extra hits of morphine in Episode 5 to encourage her opiate addiction. We have no way of knowing until Season 3.

Will Cal Go To Prison?

After Cal’s infamous penis monologue, Euphoria fans wondered how Nate (Jacob Elordi) would react to his father’s undignified exit. Would Nate expose Cal (Eric Dane) and his drawerful of illegal sex tapes, or let bygones be bygones and move on? Anyone familiar with Nate’s character wouldn’t be too surprised to discover that he took the opportunity to exact his vengeance.

After finding Cal partying with a group of strangers in one of his construction company’s unfinished model houses, Nate moves to pull a loaded gun out of his coat pocket. Fans held their breath as he said, “I don’t want your apology. I just want revenge,” and instead held out a thumb drive that contained all of Cal’s wrongdoings as the red and blue lights of cop cars illuminated the screen.

Cal has managed to get out of legal scrapes before, but the thumb drive contains some pretty damning evidence. If he’s convicted, he’ll almost certainly go to prison - but before Eric Dane can don an orange jumpsuit, Cal will need to stand trial. It could be a great opportunity for Euphoria to provide some juicy courtroom drama and give Cal his rightful comeuppance at the same time.

Will Maddy And Cassie Ever Be Friends Again?

Maddy and Cassie 4ever? Not quite. After Maddy (Alexa Demie) officially broke up with Nate in the Season 1 finale, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) hooked up with him in the Season 2 premiere and even hid from her best friend in a bathtub rather than have her find out. To make matters worse, Cassie and Nate continued to see each other behind Maddy’s back. When Rue exposes Cassie in front of her friends, Maddy is furious with a capital F - and when Lexi’s play puts their personal drama on blast, Maddy chases Cassie through the halls of East Highland High School.

The season ends with the former besties catching their breath in the girls’ bathroom, where Maddy says to Cassie: “This is just the beginning.” Unfortunately for Cassie, most fans have interpreted Maddy’s message as a warning. Buckle up, buttercup: Nate Jacobs will ruin your life. The chilling moment seems to foreshadow a world of hurt for Cassie, one in which Maddy is noticeably absent. It’s a far cry from the duo’s relationship in Season 1, where Maddy proudly pronounced, “Bitch, you’re my soulmate” - and it’s hard to imagine she’ll ever say it again.

What Will Happen To Fez After The Police Raided His House?

In a plot twist that upset literally everyone, Fez (Angus Cloud) was shot when his home was raided by a SWAT team. Faye’s boyfriend Custer appears to have sold out his buddies, leading to his own death via Ashtray and a tragic turn of events for Fez and Co. Not only did Fez miss Lexi’s play (he was going to bring her flowers, excuse me while I sob forever), but his drug empire presumably came crashing down around him when he was arrested.

It’s a harsh reality for one of the few characters on Euphoria that seems to be a halfway decent person, and fans are hoping that Fez will somehow wriggle out of his current predicament. Like Cal, Fez will most likely go to court, and could even be sentenced to jail time. Hey, at least he’s still around to get court-martialed: according to Esquire, one Euphoria star revealed that earlier drafts of the script found Fez divested of his pulse.

Will Rue And Jules Get Back Together?

Rue and Jules’ relationship was a defining feature of Season 1, but their rapport has rapidly degenerated throughout the last batch of episodes. After Jules (Hunter Schafer) told Leslie about Rue’s continued drug use, Rue appeared to burn all of her bridges to Julesland. The Season 2 finale featured a heartfelt apology from Jules, but it only resulted in a wordless forehead kiss from Rue. At the moment, it doesn’t look like the former couple is headed for the honeymoon phase anytime soon, but there is the possibility of future reconciliation.

Will Fexi Become Canon?

Fexi was the most surprising couple to come out of Season 2, but it quickly became one of the most popular. While Lexi (Maude Apatow) and Fez haven‘t actually hooked up yet, their budding friendship and weirdly electric chemistry signaled the sound of a glass bottle smashing against the bow of a new ship.

Not that the course of true love ever did run straight, especially on Euphoria: no sooner does Fez text Lexi that he’s on his way to her play when a SWAT team comes crashing through his windows. Needless to say, he doesn’t make it. It’s heartbreaking to watch Lexi eye his empty seat the entire night, and it hits right where it hurts when she dedicates her performance to Fez even though he‘s nowhere to be found. How will their budding relationship fare after Lexi finds out about the raid? Only Sam Levinson knows, and he's not telling just yet.

Is Ashtray Really Dead?

The most heartbreaking moment of Season 2 (I will be accepting no critiques at this time) came courtesy of Ashtray (Javon Walton), our friendly neighborhood pre-pubescent drug dealer. The fan favorite character was killed when a SWAT agent shot him during the raid of Fez’s house.

Or was he? We never actually see Ashtray die - just a red dot on his forehead and a quick cut to Fez’s horrified face. ‘No body, no death’ is a trope that countless TV shows have used to rescue a fallen character. Could it apply to Ashtray? Javon Walton has already booked a gig on Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy, which doesn’t look good for Ashtray, but anything is possible on Euphoria.