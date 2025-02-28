A Lot Of Euphoria Stars Won't Be Back For Season 3, But Storm Reid Has Finally Commented About Her Exit

After Euphoria experienced Season 3 delays last March, it’s a relief for fans of one of the best A24 shows that filming is up and running . If the third season is likely the final season , it’ll be great to see standout characters like Rue, Jules, Nate, and more one last time. Unfortunately, Euphoria ’s Season 3 will be without a lot of stars like Storm Reid, who’s finally commented about her exit.

Storm Reid was an exceptional talent on Euphoria as Rue’s little sister, Gia. But as Reid confirmed in November, Gia will not be returning for the show’s upcoming season . However, the 21-year-old actress said that she’s “forever indebted” to the series and proud she got to be part of it. Reid commented about her character's exit to Variety at Time’s Women of the Year dinner, and it’s giving me all of these heartwarming feels:

[It’s] bittersweet. I love Gia. I loved being able to embody her and give her life. I’m really excited for Season 3. I know they’re going to do something special and it’s going to be good.

It’s a real shame that we won’t see Gia again for the next season. She helped bring a lot of emotions to the show. Her character perfectly showed how addiction can take a heavy toll on a family and how hard it is to watch your older sibling go through with it. Nothing has been confirmed as to the reason why showrunners didn’t write Gia in for Season 3. It could be because of talks of a “five-year” time jump, and they might want to focus more on the main characters’ journeys into adulthood.

Even though Storm Reid and Zendaya will no longer be working together, you better believe that’s not going to stop their friendship. The Missing actress told Variety that the Grammy winner is her “sister for life” and is confident the two will work on another project together.

The Wrinkle in Time actress won’t be the only one not returning for Euphoria’s third season. Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat Hernandez, isn’t coming back either. Her reasons for leaving include not liking the direction that showrunners were going for in her character. Sadly, Angus Cloud won’t be seen in Season 3 either due to the actor’s tragic death in 2023. The show will certainly feel very different without these talented actors, making me all the more curious about how the HBO series will write them out.

While Storm Reid’s time on Euphoria is over, that doesn’t mean her time giving dazzling performances will stop anytime soon. She’s currently set to attend some choreography classes to prepare for her new Paramount dance movie Get Lite. The Don’t Let Go actress will also be graduating from USC later this year where she majored in dramatic arts with a minor in African American studies. Her growing list of accomplishments proves she’s just getting started, and fans can look forward to seeing more of her down the road.

Euphoria's third season may feel different without gifted actors like Storm Reid and many others. However, fans can still expect to see memorable performances from Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, and more as we brace ourselves for more drama and all kinds of emotions. Until Season 3 releases in 2026, you can watch the first two seasons of Euphoria with your Max subscription .