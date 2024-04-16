The Best A24 TV Shows And Specials And How To Watch Them

These days, when on the look out for the most thought-provoking, uniquely eccentric, and sometimes horrifying cinematic experiences available, you typically cannot go wrong with the movies of A24. However, did you know the esteemed production company is also behind some of the most challenging, thought-provoking, uniquely eccentric, and sometimes horrifying series and special one-off programs on the small screen, too? See for yourself by taking a look at our guide to the best A24 TV shows and specials we have seen so far, complete with a tip on where you can check them out.

(Image credit: HBO)

Euphoria (2019-Present)

Students from a California high school struggle with addiction, sexual identity, and other pressing topics.

Why it is one of the best A24 TV shows: There are many other great teen drama TV series that tackle the common issues listed above, but few that explore them with as much raw, unapologetically graphic honesty as creator Sam Levinson’s Euphoria, which is also one of the best TV shows on Max today.

Stream Euphoria on Max.

Buy Euphoria on Amazon.

Buy Euphoria on DVD on Amazon.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Beef (2023)

A series of increasingly drastic, life-changing circumstances for a financially struggling, Korean-American contractor (played by Steven Yeun) and a small business owner of Chinese and Vietnamese descent (played by Ali Wong) stem from a random case of road rage between the two strangers.

Why it is one of the best A24 TV shows: Creator Lee Sung Jin’s 10-episode Netflix original, Beef — a profoundly insightful and darkly comic exploration of pettiness, happiness, and cultural identity — swept most of the limited series categories during the 2024 awards season, including earning both Yeun and Wong Emmys for their powerful performances.

Stream Beef on Netflix.

(Image credit: Netflix / A24)

Ali Wong: Don Wong (2022)

The comedian riffs on why she envies single people and the dating privileges some male comedians seem to have over female comedians in front of an audience at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Why it is one of the best A24 TV specials: Ali Wong’s main claim to fame before Beef was stand-up comedy and one of her best specials — and one of the best stand-up comedy specials on Netflix — is Don Wong.

Stream Ali Wong: Don Wong on Netflix.

(Image credit: Showtime)

The Curse (2023)

A newlywed couple (played by Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder) star in their own reality show chronicling their development of an eco-friendly community, which soon becomes derailed by mysterious circumstances.

Why it is one of the best A24 TV shows: Fielder also collaborated with co-star Benny Safdie to create The Curse — a shocking bizarre, satirical thriller that earned praise from Christopher Nolan, for one.

Stream The Curse on Paramount+ with Showtime add-on.

Buy The Curse on Amazon.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Ramy (2019-Present)

A young man (played by Ramy Youssef), the son of Egyptian immigrants, struggles with his relationship with his family, his Muslim faith, and his sense of purpose while living in New Jersey.

Why it is one of the best A24 TV shows: Youssef also collaborated with Ryan Welch and Ari Katcher to create the semi-autobiographical Ramy — one of the best Hulu original TV shows, which also earned Youssef a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series — Musical of Comedy in 2020.

Stream Ramy on Hulu.

Buy Ramy on Amazon.

(Image credit: HBO / A24)

Ramy Youssef: Feelings (2019)

The comedian expresses his experiences as a devout Muslim, as an Arab-American, and as a millennial in a rapidly changing world in front of an audience at the Chicago Cultural Center.

Why it is one of the best A24 TV specials: In the same year that Ramy premiered, Youssef debuted his first stand-up special called Feelings, which was followed up in early 2024 by another great stand-up comedy special on Max (which was also produced by A24) called More Feelings.

Stream Ramy Youssef: Feelings on Max.

(Image credit: Netflix / A24)

Mo (2022-Present)

A Palestinian refugee (played by Mohammed Amer) struggles to make ends meet and stay out of trouble while trying to acquire U.S. citizenship in Houston, Texas.

Why it is one of the best A24 TV shows: Ramy actor Amer collaborated with Youssef to create his own semi-autobiographical series called Mo, which proved to be a hit on Netflix when it premiered and has since been renewed for a second season.

Stream Mo on Netflix.

(Image credit: A24 / BBC / Showtime)

Dreaming Whilst Black (2023-Present)

A young, Englishman (played by Adjani Salmon) struggles to achieve his goal to become a filmmaker while trapped in a dead-end job as a recruiter.

Why it is one of the best A24 TV shows: Originally conceived as a web series, the acclaimed current edition of star and co-creator Adjani Salmon’s Dreaming Whilst Black is already set to return for a second season — according to Deadline — on Showtime in the States and the BBC in the U.K.

Stream Dreaming Whilst Black on Paramount+ with Showtime add-on.

Buy Dreaming Whilst Black on Amazon.

Buy Dreaming Whilst Black on DVD on Amazon.

(Image credit: Apple / A24)

Mr. Corman (2021)

A fifth grade teacher (played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt) from the San Fernando Valley struggles to come to terms with the life he has and let go of the life that could have been.

Why it is one of the best A24 TV shows: Two-time Emmy-winner Gordon-Levitt is also the creator of Mr. Corman, which is hailed as one of the best original Apple TV+ shows for its unique balance of humor and drama, accompanied by catchy musical interludes.

Stream Mr. Corman on Apple TV+.

(Image credit: Netflix)

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (2019)

Accompanied by a cast of talented children, John Mulaney hosts this one-off variety program with funny sketches, entertaining musical numbers, and surprising celebrity guests.

Why it is one of the best A24 TV specials: A must-watch for fans of John Mulaney is John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch, in which the comedian does not really parody children’s programs like Sesame Street or The Electric Company, but genuinely creates his own with styles and themes that even appeal to adults.

Stream John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch on Netflix.

(Image credit: A24 / TruTV)

At Home With Amy Sedaris (2017-2020)

Amy Sedaris struggles to contend with unusual circumstances and visitors while hosting her own instructional talk show.

Why it is one of the best A24 TV shows: Also created by Sedaris with Paul Dinello, At Home with Amy Sedaris is very much a parody of shows you might find on the Food Network that fuses homemaking tips with the comedian’s signature brand of uproarious humor.

Buy At Home With Amy Sedaris on Google Play.

(Image credit: Amazon / A24)

Hazbin Hotel (2024-Present)

Satan’s daughter, Charlie (voiced by Erika Henningsen) tries to figure out a way to make Hell more comfortable when it becomes overpopulated.

Why it is one of the best A24 TV shows: Created and directed by Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is A24’s first animated series, but feels perfectly on-brand for the production company with its bizarre musical-comedy take on an otherwise bizarrely bleak concept.

Stream Hazbin Hotel on Amazon Prime.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios / A24)

Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional (2024)

The former one-season Saturday Night Live cast member reflects on her life as a mother and her struggle to be “brave for love.”

Why it is one of the best A24 TV specials: Jenny Slate presents her second comedy special (and first Amazon Prime original stand-up special), Seasoned Professional.

Stream Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional on Amazon Prime.

There is more where these came from, so also keep an eye out for the upcoming A24 TV shows on the horizon. Plus, make note of the upcoming A24 movies on their way, as well.